PHOENIX (71)
B.Turner 4-4 0-1 8, Cunningham 9-17 3-4 25, Griner 6-15 0-0 12, Jefferson 7-12 0-0 14, Taurasi 2-10 1-2 5, Onyenwere 1-3 0-0 2, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 1-5 0-0 2, Henderson 0-1 0-0 0, Sutton 1-8 0-0 3. Totals 31-75 4-7 71.
SEATTLE (81)
Horston 2-4 0-0 4, Magbegor 8-13 0-0 17, Fankam Mendjiadeu 1-2 0-0 2, Loyd 9-21 5-6 24, Whitcomb 2-4 0-0 6, Holmes 2-2 1-1 6, Russell 4-7 0-0 8, Melbourne 0-1 4-4 4, Nurse 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 32-62 10-11 81.
|Phoenix
|21
|14
|22
|14
|—
|71
|Seattle
|25
|26
|12
|18
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 5-23 (Cunningham 4-11, Sutton 1-3, Griner 0-1, Gustafson 0-1, Henderson 0-1, Jefferson 0-2, Taurasi 0-4), Seattle 7-15 (Nurse 2-4, Whitcomb 2-4, Holmes 1-1, Magbegor 1-1, Loyd 1-4, Melbourne 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 31 (Griner 10), Seattle 38 (Russell 10). Assists_Phoenix 19 (Taurasi 7), Seattle 16 (Whitcomb 8). Total Fouls_Phoenix 14, Seattle 10. A_10,107 (15,354)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.