FGFTReb
S. UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fausett388-150-32-60216
Spurgin194-112-33-61410
Allen381-91-21-4203
Butler382-121-33-8136
Jones388-175-63-100021
Barnes121-30-01-2012
Williams100-20-01-1010
Healy50-10-00-0000
Fallah21-20-00-0002
Totals20025-729-1714-3741160

Percentages: FG .347, FT .529.

3-Point Goals: 1-25, .040 (Butler 1-5, Barnes 0-1, Fallah 0-1, Healy 0-1, Williams 0-1, Spurgin 0-2, Allen 0-3, Fausett 0-3, Jones 0-8).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen, Butler, Fausett).

Turnovers: 11 (Jones 4, Allen 2, Spurgin 2, Barnes, Butler, Williams).

Steals: 7 (Allen 2, Fausett 2, Jones 2, Spurgin).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chatfield163-30-01-3127
Udenyi180-31-20-3401
Schumacher264-100-02-60510
Tyson356-175-50-70119
Grigsby3313-200-01-43333
Williamson242-32-21-8237
Rajkovic201-20-01-3012
Dawson181-70-00-1212
Levis80-00-00-2300
Reiley20-00-20-0000
Totals20030-658-116-37151681

Percentages: FG .462, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 13-35, .371 (Grigsby 7-12, Schumacher 2-4, Tyson 2-10, Chatfield 1-1, Williamson 1-2, Rajkovic 0-1, Dawson 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Grigsby, Udenyi, Williamson).

Turnovers: 11 (Dawson 2, Grigsby 2, Tyson 2, Williamson 2, Chatfield, Levis, Schumacher).

Steals: 5 (Grigsby 3, Schumacher 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

S. Utah342660
Seattle364581

A_928 (999).

