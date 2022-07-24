ATLANTA (72)
Hillmon 3-10 3-4 9, Howard 9-30 1-1 23, Parker 6-14 0-0 12, Hayes 4-7 3-4 12, Wheeler 2-7 0-0 5, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Vaughn 1-3 0-0 2, McDonald 2-6 1-2 5, Wallace 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 29-84 8-11 72.
SEATTLE (82)
Stewart 5-13 12-13 23, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Charles 9-13 5-5 27, Bird 1-4 0-0 3, Loyd 2-10 1-2 6, Talbot 0-3 0-0 0, Magbegor 2-3 0-0 4, January 3-7 0-0 7, Prince 3-6 1-1 8. Totals 27-63 19-21 82.
|Atlanta
|19
|15
|19
|19
|—
|72
|Seattle
|19
|22
|22
|19
|—
|82
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 6-25 (Howard 4-14, Wheeler 1-1, Hayes 1-3, Parker 0-1, McDonald 0-3, Wallace 0-3), Seattle 9-30 (Charles 4-7, Prince 1-2, Bird 1-4, January 1-4, Loyd 1-4, Stewart 1-4, Magbegor 0-1, Williams 0-1, Talbot 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 45 (Hillmon 14), Seattle 39 (Charles 15). Assists_Atlanta 21 (Hillmon, Wheeler 4), Seattle 20 (Bird 5). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, Seattle 14. A_12,654 (15,354)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.