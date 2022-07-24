|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hillmon
|36:53
|3-10
|3-4
|7-14
|4
|1
|9
|Howard
|34:02
|9-30
|1-1
|1-6
|3
|3
|23
|Parker
|28:33
|6-14
|0-0
|4-8
|3
|4
|12
|Hayes
|32:21
|4-7
|3-4
|0-3
|2
|2
|12
|Wheeler
|26:07
|2-7
|0-0
|1-7
|4
|3
|5
|McDonald
|15:14
|2-6
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|5
|Vaughn
|14:34
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|2
|Wallace
|12:16
|2-7
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|4
|Coffey
|0:00
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|29-84
|8-11
|17-45
|21
|19
|72
Percentages: FG .345, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Howard 4-14, Wheeler 1-1, Hayes 1-3, Parker 0-1, McDonald 0-3, Wallace 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hillmon 2).
Turnovers: 10 (Hillmon 4, Parker 3, Wallace 2, Hayes).
Steals: 5 (Wheeler 2, Hayes, Howard, Parker).
Technical Fouls: coach Tanisha Wright, 8:50 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stewart
|32:09
|5-13
|12-13
|3-10
|4
|2
|23
|Williams
|19:54
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|4
|Charles
|32:48
|9-13
|5-5
|1-15
|1
|1
|27
|Bird
|21:06
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|0
|3
|Loyd
|24:20
|2-10
|1-2
|0-4
|2
|1
|6
|January
|20:44
|3-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|7
|Magbegor
|19:08
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Talbot
|16:01
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|1
|0
|Prince
|13:50
|3-6
|1-1
|1-3
|1
|2
|8
|Totals
|200:00
|27-63
|19-21
|5-39
|20
|14
|82
Percentages: FG .429, FT .905.
3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Charles 4-7, Prince 1-2, Bird 1-4, January 1-4, Loyd 1-4, Stewart 1-4, Magbegor 0-1, Williams 0-1, Talbot 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Charles 4, Stewart 3, Magbegor).
Turnovers: 12 (Charles 3, January 2, Magbegor 2, Williams 2, Loyd, Prince, Stewart).
Steals: 6 (Stewart 2, Williams 2, Charles, Loyd).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Atlanta
|19
|15
|19
|19
|—
|72
|Seattle
|19
|22
|22
|19
|—
|82
A_12,654 (15,354). T_1:46.
