FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hillmon36:533-103-47-14419
Howard34:029-301-11-63323
Parker28:336-140-04-83412
Hayes32:214-73-40-32212
Wheeler26:072-70-01-7435
McDonald15:142-61-21-2135
Vaughn14:341-30-02-3112
Wallace12:162-70-01-2324
Coffey0:000-00-00-0000
Totals200:0029-848-1117-45211972

Percentages: FG .345, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Howard 4-14, Wheeler 1-1, Hayes 1-3, Parker 0-1, McDonald 0-3, Wallace 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hillmon 2).

Turnovers: 10 (Hillmon 4, Parker 3, Wallace 2, Hayes).

Steals: 5 (Wheeler 2, Hayes, Howard, Parker).

Technical Fouls: coach Tanisha Wright, 8:50 first.

FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stewart32:095-1312-133-104223
Williams19:542-40-00-2244
Charles32:489-135-51-151127
Bird21:061-40-00-1503
Loyd24:202-101-20-4216
January20:443-70-00-0127
Magbegor19:082-30-00-2014
Talbot16:010-30-00-2410
Prince13:503-61-11-3128
Totals200:0027-6319-215-39201482

Percentages: FG .429, FT .905.

3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Charles 4-7, Prince 1-2, Bird 1-4, January 1-4, Loyd 1-4, Stewart 1-4, Magbegor 0-1, Williams 0-1, Talbot 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Charles 4, Stewart 3, Magbegor).

Turnovers: 12 (Charles 3, January 2, Magbegor 2, Williams 2, Loyd, Prince, Stewart).

Steals: 6 (Stewart 2, Williams 2, Charles, Loyd).

Technical Fouls: None.

Atlanta1915191972
Seattle1922221982

A_12,654 (15,354). T_1:46.

