LOS ANGELES (80)
N.Ogwumike 9-15 1-1 20, Sykes 5-6 0-0 10, Cambage 9-17 5-7 25, Brown 4-7 0-0 8, Canada 2-5 2-2 6, Nelson-Ododa 1-1 4-4 6, Samuelson 0-5 0-0 0, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 2-3 1-3 5. Totals 32-61 13-17 80.
SEATTLE (83)
Stewart 11-20 4-5 28, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Magbegor 3-10 3-4 9, Bird 2-6 2-2 8, Loyd 3-10 4-4 11, Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Lavender 2-4 0-0 4, Talbot 2-4 0-0 5, January 2-5 0-2 5, Prince 2-5 4-4 8. Totals 29-69 17-21 83.
|Los Angeles
|16
|25
|17
|22
|—
|80
|Seattle
|29
|22
|16
|16
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 3-14 (Cambage 2-3, N.Ogwumike 1-3, Sykes 0-1, Walker 0-1, Brown 0-2, Samuelson 0-4), Seattle 8-28 (Bird 2-5, Stewart 2-6, January 1-3, Talbot 1-3, Williams 1-3, Loyd 1-4, Lavender 0-1, Prince 0-1, Magbegor 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 31 (Cambage 8), Seattle 32 (Magbegor 11). Assists_Los Angeles 16 (Brown 5), Seattle 27 (Bird 8). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 21, Seattle 18. A_10,103 (15,354)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.