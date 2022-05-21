|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOS ANGELES
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|N.Ogwumike
|33:08
|9-15
|1-1
|0-5
|1
|4
|20
|Sykes
|33:35
|5-6
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|2
|10
|Cambage
|32:00
|9-17
|5-7
|2-8
|3
|2
|25
|Brown
|33:17
|4-7
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|3
|8
|Canada
|28:35
|2-5
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|2
|6
|Nelson-Ododa
|11:56
|1-1
|4-4
|1-3
|0
|3
|6
|Carter
|11:25
|2-3
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Samuelson
|9:30
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Walker
|6:34
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|32-61
|13-17
|5-31
|16
|21
|80
Percentages: FG .525, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Cambage 2-3, N.Ogwumike 1-3, Sykes 0-1, Walker 0-1, Brown 0-2, Samuelson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Nelson-Ododa 2, Brown, Canada, Carter, N.Ogwumike, Sykes).
Turnovers: 15 (Canada 3, N.Ogwumike 3, Sykes 3, Carter 2, Walker 2, Brown, Nelson-Ododa).
Steals: 6 (Brown 2, Canada 2, N.Ogwumike, Sykes).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stewart
|29:07
|11-20
|4-5
|1-7
|2
|4
|28
|Williams
|23:11
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|5
|Magbegor
|33:06
|3-10
|3-4
|6-11
|2
|3
|9
|Bird
|24:27
|2-6
|2-2
|0-3
|8
|0
|8
|Loyd
|26:55
|3-10
|4-4
|0-3
|4
|1
|11
|Prince
|16:06
|2-5
|4-4
|1-1
|2
|1
|8
|January
|15:33
|2-5
|0-2
|0-0
|5
|4
|5
|Lavender
|15:33
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|4
|Talbot
|13:48
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|5
|Gray
|2:14
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|29-69
|17-21
|8-32
|27
|18
|83
Percentages: FG .420, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Bird 2-5, Stewart 2-6, January 1-3, Talbot 1-3, Williams 1-3, Loyd 1-4, Lavender 0-1, Prince 0-1, Magbegor 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Magbegor 3).
Turnovers: 10 (Stewart 4, Loyd 3, Magbegor, Prince, Talbot).
Steals: 9 (Williams 3, Loyd 2, Magbegor 2, Prince, Stewart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Los Angeles
|16
|25
|17
|22
|—
|80
|Seattle
|29
|22
|16
|16
|—
|83
A_10,103 (15,354). T_1:56.
