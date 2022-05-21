FGFTReb
LOS ANGELESMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
N.Ogwumike33:089-151-10-51420
Sykes33:355-60-02-62210
Cambage32:009-175-72-83225
Brown33:174-70-00-4538
Canada28:352-52-20-3426
Nelson-Ododa11:561-14-41-3036
Carter11:252-31-30-1015
Samuelson9:300-50-00-1030
Walker6:340-20-00-0110
Totals200:0032-6113-175-31162180

Percentages: FG .525, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Cambage 2-3, N.Ogwumike 1-3, Sykes 0-1, Walker 0-1, Brown 0-2, Samuelson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Nelson-Ododa 2, Brown, Canada, Carter, N.Ogwumike, Sykes).

Turnovers: 15 (Canada 3, N.Ogwumike 3, Sykes 3, Carter 2, Walker 2, Brown, Nelson-Ododa).

Steals: 6 (Brown 2, Canada 2, N.Ogwumike, Sykes).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stewart29:0711-204-51-72428
Williams23:112-50-00-3235
Magbegor33:063-103-46-11239
Bird24:272-62-20-3808
Loyd26:553-104-40-34111
Prince16:062-54-41-1218
January15:332-50-20-0545
Lavender15:332-40-00-1214
Talbot13:482-40-00-3015
Gray2:140-00-00-0000
Totals200:0029-6917-218-32271883

Percentages: FG .420, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Bird 2-5, Stewart 2-6, January 1-3, Talbot 1-3, Williams 1-3, Loyd 1-4, Lavender 0-1, Prince 0-1, Magbegor 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Magbegor 3).

Turnovers: 10 (Stewart 4, Loyd 3, Magbegor, Prince, Talbot).

Steals: 9 (Williams 3, Loyd 2, Magbegor 2, Prince, Stewart).

Technical Fouls: None.

Los Angeles1625172280
Seattle2922161683

A_10,103 (15,354). T_1:56.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you