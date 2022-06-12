SEATTLE (84)
Stewart 8-15 8-8 25, Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Magbegor 4-7 3-3 13, Bird 1-3 2-2 5, Loyd 9-20 0-1 22, Lavender 1-1 0-0 2, Talbot 1-2 0-0 2, Russell 0-1 2-2 2, January 2-3 1-2 6, Prince 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 29-62 16-18 84.
DALLAS (79)
A.Gray 8-12 0-1 20, Thornton 2-7 0-0 5, Sabally 6-10 1-1 13, Harris 4-11 1-1 10, Ogunbowale 1-7 0-0 2, Harrison 2-9 0-0 4, Kuier 2-4 0-0 4, Collier 0-0 1-2 1, McCowan 3-5 7-7 13, Burton 1-2 0-0 2, Dickey 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 31-69 11-13 79.
|Seattle
|18
|21
|27
|18
|—
|84
|Dallas
|19
|19
|23
|18
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Seattle 10-23 (Loyd 4-8, Magbegor 2-3, Prince 1-1, Bird 1-2, January 1-2, Stewart 1-4, Talbot 0-1, Williams 0-2), Dallas 6-17 (A.Gray 4-6, Thornton 1-2, Harris 1-3, Kuier 0-1, Sabally 0-2, Ogunbowale 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 23 (Stewart 8), Dallas 39 (Thornton 14). Assists_Seattle 23 (Bird 7), Dallas 18 (Harris 6). Total Fouls_Seattle 13, Dallas 17. A_3,273 (7,000)
