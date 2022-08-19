FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Clark25:461-20-00-3232
Delle Donne32:2211-174-42-35226
Austin25:256-100-23-70212
Atkins32:555-152-20-14416
Cloud36:516-102-20-61316
Walker-Kimbrough20:061-30-00-0123
Hines-Allen19:441-84-41-6316
Machida4:221-10-00-0002
E.Williams2:290-00-00-1000
Totals200:0032-6612-146-27161783

Percentages: FG .485, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Atkins 4-8, Cloud 2-2, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3, Clark 0-1, Hines-Allen 0-1, Delle Donne 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Cloud 3, Austin, Clark, Delle Donne, E.Williams).

Turnovers: 12 (Cloud 4, Austin 2, Hines-Allen 2, Atkins, Clark, Delle Donne, Walker-Kimbrough).

Steals: 8 (Clark 3, Hines-Allen 2, Austin, Cloud, Delle Donne).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stewart38:068-175-52-124223
G.Williams33:025-80-02-76212
Charles26:174-90-23-7119
Bird31:494-90-00-12110
Loyd31:324-116-60-23016
Magbegor15:374-50-10-1128
Prince8:281-10-00-0012
January8:111-10-00-0302
Talbot6:581-21-20-1124
Totals200:0032-6312-167-31211186

Percentages: FG .508, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (G.Williams 2-2, Stewart 2-3, Bird 2-6, Loyd 2-6, Charles 1-1, Talbot 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Magbegor 2, G.Williams, Stewart).

Turnovers: 13 (G.Williams 4, Charles 3, Stewart 3, Loyd 2, January).

Steals: 7 (G.Williams 3, Bird, Charles, Magbegor, Stewart).

Technical Fouls: None.

Washington1824231883
Seattle1822242286

A_8,917 (15,354). T_1:49.

