|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clark
|25:46
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|2
|Delle Donne
|32:22
|11-17
|4-4
|2-3
|5
|2
|26
|Austin
|25:25
|6-10
|0-2
|3-7
|0
|2
|12
|Atkins
|32:55
|5-15
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|4
|16
|Cloud
|36:51
|6-10
|2-2
|0-6
|1
|3
|16
|Walker-Kimbrough
|20:06
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|Hines-Allen
|19:44
|1-8
|4-4
|1-6
|3
|1
|6
|Machida
|4:22
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|E.Williams
|2:29
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|32-66
|12-14
|6-27
|16
|17
|83
Percentages: FG .485, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Atkins 4-8, Cloud 2-2, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3, Clark 0-1, Hines-Allen 0-1, Delle Donne 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Cloud 3, Austin, Clark, Delle Donne, E.Williams).
Turnovers: 12 (Cloud 4, Austin 2, Hines-Allen 2, Atkins, Clark, Delle Donne, Walker-Kimbrough).
Steals: 8 (Clark 3, Hines-Allen 2, Austin, Cloud, Delle Donne).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stewart
|38:06
|8-17
|5-5
|2-12
|4
|2
|23
|G.Williams
|33:02
|5-8
|0-0
|2-7
|6
|2
|12
|Charles
|26:17
|4-9
|0-2
|3-7
|1
|1
|9
|Bird
|31:49
|4-9
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|10
|Loyd
|31:32
|4-11
|6-6
|0-2
|3
|0
|16
|Magbegor
|15:37
|4-5
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|2
|8
|Prince
|8:28
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|January
|8:11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|2
|Talbot
|6:58
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Totals
|200:00
|32-63
|12-16
|7-31
|21
|11
|86
Percentages: FG .508, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (G.Williams 2-2, Stewart 2-3, Bird 2-6, Loyd 2-6, Charles 1-1, Talbot 1-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Magbegor 2, G.Williams, Stewart).
Turnovers: 13 (G.Williams 4, Charles 3, Stewart 3, Loyd 2, January).
Steals: 7 (G.Williams 3, Bird, Charles, Magbegor, Stewart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washington
|18
|24
|23
|18
|—
|83
|Seattle
|18
|22
|24
|22
|—
|86
A_8,917 (15,354). T_1:49.
