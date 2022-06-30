FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hamby24:432-90-00-2014
Young32:565-102-21-85313
Wilson30:396-164-45-163117
Gray32:115-120-00-58210
Plum34:185-123-42-22416
R.Williams16:202-50-00-1315
Rupert15:394-60-02-51011
Stokes9:210-22-21-1002
Plaisance3:530-10-00-0100
Totals200:0029-7311-1211-40231278

Percentages: FG .397, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Rupert 3-4, Plum 3-6, Young 1-2, Wilson 1-3, R.Williams 1-4, Gray 0-2, Hamby 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilson).

Turnovers: 17 (Plum 6, Gray 3, Wilson 3, Hamby 2, Plaisance, R.Williams, Young).

Steals: 7 (Plum 2, Young 2, Gray, Hamby, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stewart30:454-144-43-71014
G.Williams13:473-42-41-3208
Magbegor24:422-40-00-8124
Bird25:085-100-00-26113
Loyd31:337-156-60-24324
Talbot26:136-90-00-21115
Charles16:182-80-01-5114
January14:520-10-00-1620
Prince8:271-30-00-0223
Lavender8:151-20-00-3003
Totals200:0031-7012-145-33241288

Percentages: FG .443, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 14-29, .483 (Loyd 4-6, Talbot 3-5, Bird 3-7, Stewart 2-5, Lavender 1-1, Prince 1-2, Charles 0-1, January 0-1, Magbegor 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Magbegor 2, Stewart 2, Lavender, Talbot).

Turnovers: 12 (Charles 3, Loyd 2, Magbegor 2, Talbot 2, Bird, G.Williams, Prince).

Steals: 10 (Talbot 3, Bird 2, Stewart 2, Charles, Loyd, Magbegor).

Technical Fouls: None.

Las Vegas2720151678
Seattle2321202488

A_9,499 (15,354). T_1:49.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

