|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamby
|24:43
|2-9
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Young
|32:56
|5-10
|2-2
|1-8
|5
|3
|13
|Wilson
|30:39
|6-16
|4-4
|5-16
|3
|1
|17
|Gray
|32:11
|5-12
|0-0
|0-5
|8
|2
|10
|Plum
|34:18
|5-12
|3-4
|2-2
|2
|4
|16
|R.Williams
|16:20
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|5
|Rupert
|15:39
|4-6
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|0
|11
|Stokes
|9:21
|0-2
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Plaisance
|3:53
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|29-73
|11-12
|11-40
|23
|12
|78
Percentages: FG .397, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Rupert 3-4, Plum 3-6, Young 1-2, Wilson 1-3, R.Williams 1-4, Gray 0-2, Hamby 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilson).
Turnovers: 17 (Plum 6, Gray 3, Wilson 3, Hamby 2, Plaisance, R.Williams, Young).
Steals: 7 (Plum 2, Young 2, Gray, Hamby, Wilson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stewart
|30:45
|4-14
|4-4
|3-7
|1
|0
|14
|G.Williams
|13:47
|3-4
|2-4
|1-3
|2
|0
|8
|Magbegor
|24:42
|2-4
|0-0
|0-8
|1
|2
|4
|Bird
|25:08
|5-10
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|1
|13
|Loyd
|31:33
|7-15
|6-6
|0-2
|4
|3
|24
|Talbot
|26:13
|6-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|15
|Charles
|16:18
|2-8
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|4
|January
|14:52
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|6
|2
|0
|Prince
|8:27
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|3
|Lavender
|8:15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200:00
|31-70
|12-14
|5-33
|24
|12
|88
Percentages: FG .443, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 14-29, .483 (Loyd 4-6, Talbot 3-5, Bird 3-7, Stewart 2-5, Lavender 1-1, Prince 1-2, Charles 0-1, January 0-1, Magbegor 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Magbegor 2, Stewart 2, Lavender, Talbot).
Turnovers: 12 (Charles 3, Loyd 2, Magbegor 2, Talbot 2, Bird, G.Williams, Prince).
Steals: 10 (Talbot 3, Bird 2, Stewart 2, Charles, Loyd, Magbegor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Las Vegas
|27
|20
|15
|16
|—
|78
|Seattle
|23
|21
|20
|24
|—
|88
A_9,499 (15,354). T_1:49.
