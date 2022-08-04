MINNESOTA (77)
Powers 3-11 0-0 7, Shepard 4-7 0-1 8, Fowles 6-10 0-0 12, Jefferson 2-7 2-2 6, McBride 2-6 0-0 5, Achonwa 2-4 1-1 5, Carleton 1-4 1-2 4, Milic 6-8 1-1 13, Allen 4-6 2-2 11, Banham 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 32-69 7-9 77.
SEATTLE (89)
Stewart 13-20 3-4 33, Williams 6-9 0-0 13, Charles 1-2 0-0 3, Bird 5-9 0-0 13, Loyd 6-14 3-3 17, Lavender 1-4 0-0 2, Talbot 0-0 2-3 2, Magbegor 2-5 0-1 4, January 1-4 0-0 2, Prince 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-70 8-11 89.
|Minnesota
|18
|14
|22
|23
|—
|77
|Seattle
|30
|26
|22
|11
|—
|89
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 6-22 (Banham 2-5, Allen 1-3, Carleton 1-3, McBride 1-3, Powers 1-4, Milic 0-1, Shepard 0-1, Jefferson 0-2), Seattle 11-25 (Stewart 4-8, Bird 3-5, Loyd 2-3, Charles 1-1, Williams 1-3, January 0-2, Prince 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 33 (Fowles, Milic 6), Seattle 33 (Stewart 8). Assists_Minnesota 25 (Achonwa 6), Seattle 28 (Bird 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 10, Seattle 13. A_13,500 (15,354)
