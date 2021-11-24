PACIFIC LUTHERAN (0-1)
Ashmore 3-6 0-0 8, Hall 2-13 0-0 4, Noland 2-8 0-0 5, Thomas 2-10 0-2 4, B.Williams 4-6 2-2 11, McCurdy 2-6 0-0 5, Riedel 1-3 0-0 2, McGaughey-Fick 0-0 1-2 1, Morasch 0-3 0-0 0, Johnston 0-2 0-0 0, Reisner 0-3 0-0 0, Garey 0-0 0-0 0, Palacio 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-62 3-6 40.
SEATTLE (5-1)
Chatfield 3-5 2-2 8, Rajkovic 4-9 1-1 10, Economou 7-10 0-0 20, Trammell 5-10 0-1 12, Grigsby 2-5 0-0 4, Pandza 3-4 0-0 7, Williamson 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 1-2 3-4 6, Udenyi 3-5 0-0 6, Wall 4-6 0-0 11, Levis 1-2 0-0 2, Nafarrete 0-1 0-0 0, Vail 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 6-8 89.
Halftime_Seattle 39-22. 3-Point Goals_Pacific Lutheran 5-24 (Ashmore 2-5, B.Williams 1-3, McCurdy 1-4, Noland 1-4, Hall 0-2, Johnston 0-2, Morasch 0-2, Reisner 0-2), Seattle 15-30 (Economou 6-8, Wall 3-5, Trammell 2-5, Brown 1-1, Pandza 1-1, Williamson 1-2, Rajkovic 1-4, Vail 0-1, Grigsby 0-3). Rebounds_Pacific Lutheran 30 (McCurdy 10), Seattle 40 (Chatfield 10). Assists_Pacific Lutheran 13 (Hall, Noland, Thomas 3), Seattle 17 (Trammell 4). Total Fouls_Pacific Lutheran 12, Seattle 13. A_450 (999).