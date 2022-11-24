PACIFIC LUTHERAN (0-1)
McCurdy 3-4 0-0 8, Riedel 4-11 1-2 9, Noland 4-7 1-1 10, Thomas 4-10 1-3 9, Reisner 1-6 0-0 3, Sweeney 0-4 0-0 0, McGaughey-Fick 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 5-9 2-4 14, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 5-10 53.
SEATTLE (5-0)
Chatfield 2-3 2-2 6, Rajkovic 3-6 3-4 10, Udenyi 0-2 0-0 0, Dawson 3-5 1-1 8, Schumacher 2-4 3-3 7, Williamson 5-6 2-2 13, Lloyd 6-10 0-0 17, Nunn 2-6 0-0 6, Reiley 3-8 4-5 10, Penn 3-4 0-2 7, Nafarrete 2-6 1-2 5. Totals 31-60 16-21 89.
Halftime_Seattle 40-23. 3-Point Goals_Pacific Lutheran 6-16 (McCurdy 2-3, Williams 2-3, Noland 1-3, Reisner 1-5, McGaughey-Fick 0-1, Thomas 0-1), Seattle 11-22 (Lloyd 5-9, Nunn 2-4, Dawson 1-2, Penn 1-2, Rajkovic 1-2, Williamson 1-2, Schumacher 0-1). Fouled Out_Thomas. Rebounds_Pacific Lutheran 26 (McCurdy 10), Seattle 35 (Reiley 10). Assists_Pacific Lutheran 14 (Noland 5), Seattle 20 (Williamson 5). Total Fouls_Pacific Lutheran 18, Seattle 11. A_683 (999).
