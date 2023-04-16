|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|2
|7
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Bryant rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Castro cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Blackmon dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Cron 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.370
|Montero 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Daza cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|9
|8
|9
|6
|12
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.254
|Hummel lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|France 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.339
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.295
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.234
|Hernández rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.250
|Kelenic lf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.356
|La Stella dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.071
|a-Pollock ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Wong 2b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.098
|Crawford ss
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.250
|Caballero ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Colorado
|010
|000
|100_2
|6
|1
|Seattle
|000
|504
|00x_9
|8
|0
a-flied out for La Stella in the 6th.
E_Tovar (2). LOB_Colorado 7, Seattle 8. 2B_Profar (2), Díaz (4). 3B_Rodríguez (1). HR_Suárez (2), off Feltner. RBIs_Montero (5), Díaz (8), Suárez 2 (13), Crawford (3), Rodríguez 4 (9), Raleigh (9), Hernández (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Cron, Blackmon, Tovar, Daza); Seattle 3 (France, Kelenic 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 9; Seattle 3 for 6.
GIDP_Daza.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feltner, L, 0-2
|3
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|5
|75
|8.78
|Suter
|2
|1
|4
|0
|1
|1
|34
|1.74
|Seabold
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|40
|6.75
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|6.35
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, W, 1-1
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|90
|3.78
|Murfee
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|31
|0.00
|D.Castillo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|7.94
Inherited runners-scored_Suter 1-0, Seabold 3-3, Murfee 1-0. HBP_Suter (France), Seabold (Suárez), Murfee (Blackmon), D.Castillo (Montero).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:49. A_27,549 (47,929).
