ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3226227
Profar lf401001.200
Bryant rf400001.298
Castro cf000000.167
Blackmon dh300001.320
Cron 1b422001.250
McMahon 2b300011.200
Díaz c402100.370
Montero 3b301101.333
Daza cf-rf400000.268
Tovar ss300011.188

SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33989612
Rodríguez cf511401.254
Hummel lf000000.111
France 1b310011.339
Suárez 3b411202.295
Raleigh c411111.234
Hernández rf502103.250
Kelenic lf-cf411003.356
La Stella dh110010.071
a-Pollock ph-dh200000.143
Wong 2b320011.098
Crawford ss212120.250
Caballero ss000000---

Colorado010000100_261
Seattle00050400x_980

a-flied out for La Stella in the 6th.

E_Tovar (2). LOB_Colorado 7, Seattle 8. 2B_Profar (2), Díaz (4). 3B_Rodríguez (1). HR_Suárez (2), off Feltner. RBIs_Montero (5), Díaz (8), Suárez 2 (13), Crawford (3), Rodríguez 4 (9), Raleigh (9), Hernández (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Cron, Blackmon, Tovar, Daza); Seattle 3 (France, Kelenic 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 9; Seattle 3 for 6.

GIDP_Daza.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Feltner, L, 0-232-355535758.78
Suter214011341.74
Seabold11-320013406.75
Johnson100013246.35
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby, W, 1-161-362203903.78
Murfee12-300014310.00
D.Castillo100010187.94

Inherited runners-scored_Suter 1-0, Seabold 3-3, Murfee 1-0. HBP_Suter (France), Seabold (Suárez), Murfee (Blackmon), D.Castillo (Montero).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:49. A_27,549 (47,929).

