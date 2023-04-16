ColoradoSeattle
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32262Totals33989
Profar lf4010Rodríguez cf5114
Bryant rf4000Hummel lf0000
Castro cf0000France 1b3100
Blackmon dh3000Suárez 3b4112
Cron 1b4220Raleigh c4111
McMahon 2b3000Hernández rf5021
Díaz c4021Kelenic lf-cf4110
Montero 3b3011La Stella dh1100
Daza cf-rf4000Pollock ph-dh2000
Tovar ss3000Wong 2b3200
Crawford ss2121
Caballero ss0000

Colorado0100001002
Seattle00050400x9

E_Tovar (2). DP_Colorado 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Colorado 7, Seattle 8. 2B_Profar (2), Díaz (4). 3B_Rodríguez (1). HR_Suárez (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Feltner L,0-232-355535
Suter214011
Seabold11-320013
Johnson100013
Seattle
Kirby W,1-161-362203
Murfee12-300014
D.Castillo100010

Suter pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Suter (France), Seabold (Suárez), Murfee (Blackmon), D.Castillo (Montero).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:49. A_27,549 (47,929).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

