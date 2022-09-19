|Seattle
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|9
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|Crawford ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Haniger rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Stefanic pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trammell ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|France 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Santana dh
|5
|2
|2
|5
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Moore cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Adell lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thaiss c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haggerty lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Toro 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Moniak lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Soto ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Casali c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|100
|040
|301
|—
|9
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
LOB_Seattle 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B_France (24), Haggerty (9), Ohtani (27), Duffy (7). 3B_Crawford (3). HR_Santana 2 (15), France (20). SF_Ward (5).
HBP_Suarez (France), Weiss (Crawford). WP_Marte.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:08. A_15,594 (45,517).
