SeattleLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35999Totals34181
Crawford ss3220Rengifo 2b4010
Haniger rf3210Stefanic pr-2b1000
Trammell ph-cf0000Ohtani dh4120
France 1b4224Duffy 3b4020
Santana dh5225Ward rf3011
Moore cf4010Adell lf0000
Lamb rf1000Thaiss c3000
Haggerty lf5010Ford 1b3000
Toro 3b5000Moniak lf-rf4010
Frazier 2b3000Soto ss4010
Casali c2100Sierra cf4000

Seattle1000403019
Los Angeles0000010001

LOB_Seattle 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B_France (24), Haggerty (9), Ohtani (27), Duffy (7). 3B_Crawford (3). HR_Santana 2 (15), France (20). SF_Ward (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Gilbert W,13-66411111
Boyd11-320002
D.Castillo2-310001
Murfee110011
Los Angeles
Suarez L,6-8575514
Weiss213323
Marte100032
Mayers111102

HBP_Suarez (France), Weiss (Crawford). WP_Marte.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:08. A_15,594 (45,517).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you