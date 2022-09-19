|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|9
|6
|11
|Crawford ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Haniger rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.229
|a-Trammell ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|France 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.272
|Santana dh
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.186
|Moore cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Lamb rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Haggerty lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Toro 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Casali c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.111
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|2
|15
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|1-Stefanic pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Adell lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Thaiss c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.222
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|Moniak lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Soto ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.172
|Seattle
|100
|040
|301_9
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000_1
|8
|0
a-walked for Haniger in the 8th.
1-ran for Rengifo in the 8th.
LOB_Seattle 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B_France (24), Haggerty (9), Ohtani (27), Duffy (7). 3B_Crawford (3). HR_Santana (14), off Suarez; France (20), off Weiss; Santana (15), off Mayers. RBIs_France 4 (77), Santana 5 (36), Ward (54). CS_Moore (6). SF_Ward.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (France 3, Toro, Moore); Los Angeles 5 (Thaiss 3, Stefanic, Ford). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Santana, Sierra.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, W, 13-6
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|11
|98
|3.13
|Boyd
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|D.Castillo
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.97
|Murfee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.49
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 6-8
|5
|7
|5
|5
|1
|4
|87
|4.11
|Weiss
|2
|1
|3
|3
|2
|3
|35
|3.38
|Marte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|33
|7.36
|Mayers
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|5.59
Inherited runners-scored_D.Castillo 2-0. HBP_Suarez (France), Weiss (Crawford). WP_Marte.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:08. A_15,594 (45,517).
