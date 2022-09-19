SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35999611
Crawford ss322011.254
Haniger rf321012.229
a-Trammell ph-cf000010.208
France 1b422401.272
Santana dh522501.186
Moore cf401002.216
Lamb rf100001.167
Haggerty lf501001.271
Toro 3b500001.180
Frazier 2b300010.237
Casali c210021.111

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34181215
Rengifo 2b401000.275
1-Stefanic pr-2b100000.176
Ohtani dh412002.268
Duffy 3b402000.250
Ward rf301101.270
Adell lf000000.217
Thaiss c300013.222
Ford 1b300012.221
Moniak lf-rf401002.233
Soto ss401002.375
Sierra cf400003.172

Seattle100040301_990
Los Angeles000001000_180

a-walked for Haniger in the 8th.

1-ran for Rengifo in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B_France (24), Haggerty (9), Ohtani (27), Duffy (7). 3B_Crawford (3). HR_Santana (14), off Suarez; France (20), off Weiss; Santana (15), off Mayers. RBIs_France 4 (77), Santana 5 (36), Ward (54). CS_Moore (6). SF_Ward.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (France 3, Toro, Moore); Los Angeles 5 (Thaiss 3, Stefanic, Ford). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Santana, Sierra.

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert, W, 13-66411111983.13
Boyd11-320002190.00
D.Castillo2-310001113.97
Murfee110011192.49
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suarez, L, 6-8575514874.11
Weiss213323353.38
Marte100032337.36
Mayers111102175.59

Inherited runners-scored_D.Castillo 2-0. HBP_Suarez (France), Weiss (Crawford). WP_Marte.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:08. A_15,594 (45,517).

