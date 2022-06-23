SeattleOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals419139Totals33070
Crawford ss4122Kemp 2b4000
Toro ph-2b2010Bride 3b4000
France 1b4010Laureano cf3020
Padlo ph-1b1011Pache cf1000
Rodríguez cf4221Brown lf4010
Moore ph-ss1000Lowrie dh3000
Winker lf4123Neuse p1000
Suárez 3b4110Murphy c4020
Trammell rf-cf4120Vogt 1b3010
Upton dh4000Pinder rf3000
Frazier 2b-rf5101Allen ss3010
Raleigh c4211

Seattle1110501009
Oakland0000000000

LOB_Seattle 10, Oakland 7. 2B_Crawford 2 (15), Rodríguez (14), Trammell 2 (9), Padlo (1). HR_Raleigh (9), Winker (6). SB_Rodríguez (19).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Kirby W,2-2650016
Murfee110001
Milone210000
Oakland
Blackburn L,6-34107724
Tapia21-312233
Trivino2-320001
Pruitt100001
Neuse100000

Blackburn pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

WP_Blackburn.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:13. A_5,414 (46,847).

