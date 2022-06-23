|Seattle
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|9
|13
|9
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Toro ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bride 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Padlo ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moore ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Neuse p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Trammell rf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Vogt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Upton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 2b-rf
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Raleigh c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Seattle
|111
|050
|100
|—
|9
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
LOB_Seattle 10, Oakland 7. 2B_Crawford 2 (15), Rodríguez (14), Trammell 2 (9), Padlo (1). HR_Raleigh (9), Winker (6). SB_Rodríguez (19).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Kirby W,2-2
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Murfee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milone
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Blackburn L,6-3
|4
|10
|7
|7
|2
|4
|Tapia
|2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Trivino
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pruitt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neuse
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Blackburn pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
WP_Blackburn.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:13. A_5,414 (46,847).
