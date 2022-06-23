|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|9
|13
|9
|5
|9
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.281
|a-Toro ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.319
|b-Padlo ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|c-Moore ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.219
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Trammell rf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Upton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.105
|Frazier 2b-rf
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Raleigh c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.187
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|1
|7
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Bride 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Lowrie dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Neuse p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Vogt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.158
|Pinder rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Seattle
|111
|050
|100_9
|13
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|0
a-singled for Crawford in the 7th. b-doubled for France in the 7th. c-grounded out for Rodríguez in the 7th.
LOB_Seattle 10, Oakland 7. 2B_Crawford 2 (15), Rodríguez (14), Trammell 2 (9), Padlo (1). HR_Raleigh (9), off Blackburn; Winker (6), off Blackburn. RBIs_Rodríguez (33), Raleigh (19), Winker 3 (29), Frazier (21), Crawford 2 (19), Padlo (1). SB_Rodríguez (19). CS_Allen (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 8 (France, Upton, Trammell 2, Frazier 2, Winker 2); Oakland 3 (Vogt, Kemp, Allen). RISP_Seattle 4 for 15; Oakland 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Winker, Allen, Pinder, Neuse.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, W, 2-2
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|96
|3.12
|Murfee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.65
|Milone
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|1.50
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn, L, 6-3
|4
|10
|7
|7
|2
|4
|92
|2.97
|Tapia
|2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3
|56
|14.73
|Trivino
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|8.35
|Pruitt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.11
|Neuse
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Tapia 2-2, Trivino 1-1. WP_Blackburn.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:13. A_5,414 (46,847).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.