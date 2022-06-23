SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals41913959
Crawford ss412201.281
a-Toro ph-2b201000.169
France 1b401002.319
b-Padlo ph-1b1011001.000
Rodríguez cf422100.276
c-Moore ph-ss100000.179
Winker lf412311.219
Suárez 3b411011.227
Trammell rf-cf412010.262
Upton dh400012.105
Frazier 2b-rf510101.221
Raleigh c421111.187

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3307017
Kemp 2b400000.222
Bride 3b400001.286
Laureano cf302000.241
Pache cf100000.163
Brown lf401001.211
Lowrie dh300002.192
Neuse p100000.227
Murphy c402000.216
Vogt 1b301010.158
Pinder rf300002.244
Allen ss301001.207

Seattle111050100_9130
Oakland000000000_070

a-singled for Crawford in the 7th. b-doubled for France in the 7th. c-grounded out for Rodríguez in the 7th.

LOB_Seattle 10, Oakland 7. 2B_Crawford 2 (15), Rodríguez (14), Trammell 2 (9), Padlo (1). HR_Raleigh (9), off Blackburn; Winker (6), off Blackburn. RBIs_Rodríguez (33), Raleigh (19), Winker 3 (29), Frazier (21), Crawford 2 (19), Padlo (1). SB_Rodríguez (19). CS_Allen (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 8 (France, Upton, Trammell 2, Frazier 2, Winker 2); Oakland 3 (Vogt, Kemp, Allen). RISP_Seattle 4 for 15; Oakland 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Winker, Allen, Pinder, Neuse.

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby, W, 2-2650016963.12
Murfee110001131.65
Milone210000271.50
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn, L, 6-34107724922.97
Tapia21-3122335614.73
Trivino2-320001158.35
Pruitt100001135.11
Neuse100000120.00

Inherited runners-scored_Tapia 2-2, Trivino 1-1. WP_Blackburn.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:13. A_5,414 (46,847).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

