MINNESOTA (74)
Powers 6-16 1-1 14, Shepard 4-10 0-1 9, Fowles 8-14 0-0 16, Banham 1-6 0-0 2, Turner 2-7 2-2 7, Achonwa 1-1 1-2 3, Carleton 3-7 0-0 7, Milic 3-5 1-1 7, Sims 3-13 3-4 9. Totals 31-79 8-11 74.
SEATTLE (97)
Stewart 6-14 3-3 17, Williams 2-3 0-0 5, Magbegor 3-7 2-2 8, Bird 3-6 2-2 11, Loyd 6-12 4-4 17, Gray 1-2 0-0 2, Lavender 4-7 0-0 9, Talbot 4-6 2-2 11, January 1-3 2-2 4, Prince 5-6 0-0 13. Totals 35-66 15-15 97.
|Minnesota
|20
|21
|14
|19
|—
|74
|Seattle
|18
|23
|34
|22
|—
|97
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 4-21 (Turner 1-2, Shepard 1-3, Carleton 1-4, Powers 1-6, Sims 0-2, Banham 0-4), Seattle 12-25 (Prince 3-3, Bird 3-4, Stewart 2-5, Lavender 1-2, Talbot 1-2, Williams 1-2, Loyd 1-4, Magbegor 0-1, January 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 37 (Shepard 12), Seattle 29 (Stewart 8). Assists_Minnesota 23 (Shepard 5), Seattle 26 (Bird 9). Total Fouls_Minnesota 17, Seattle 17. A_12,904 (15,354)
