FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Powers24:056-161-11-31114
Shepard31:064-100-14-12549
Fowles22:368-140-02-42016
Banham19:551-60-00-2322
Turner30:122-72-20-2447
Sims28:063-133-41-4429
Carleton21:003-70-01-2217
Milic12:053-51-14-6137
Achonwa10:551-11-20-2103
Totals200:0031-798-1113-37231774

Percentages: FG .392, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Turner 1-2, Shepard 1-3, Carleton 1-4, Powers 1-6, Sims 0-2, Banham 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Carleton, Fowles, Sims).

Turnovers: 17 (Shepard 4, Banham 3, Powers 3, Turner 3, Milic 2, Sims 2).

Steals: 9 (Powers 4, Carleton 3, Fowles, Milic).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stewart25:586-143-32-83317
Williams17:462-30-01-3115
Magbegor22:523-72-21-5228
Bird21:363-62-20-29111
Loyd22:066-124-40-32317
Lavender22:374-70-00-2129
Talbot22:144-62-20-23211
January18:581-32-20-3314
Prince17:205-60-00-02013
Gray8:331-20-00-1022
Totals200:0035-6615-154-29261797

Percentages: FG .530, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Prince 3-3, Bird 3-4, Stewart 2-5, Lavender 1-2, Talbot 1-2, Williams 1-2, Loyd 1-4, Magbegor 0-1, January 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (January 3, Talbot 2, Williams 2, Bird).

Turnovers: 14 (Bird 3, January 3, Lavender 2, Loyd 2, Gray, Magbegor, Talbot, Williams).

Steals: 14 (Bird 2, Loyd 2, Magbegor 2, Prince 2, Stewart 2, Gray, January, Lavender, Talbot).

Technical Fouls: None.

Minnesota2021141974
Seattle1823342297

A_12,904 (15,354). T_1:48.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you