|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Powers
|24:05
|6-16
|1-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|14
|Shepard
|31:06
|4-10
|0-1
|4-12
|5
|4
|9
|Fowles
|22:36
|8-14
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|0
|16
|Banham
|19:55
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|2
|Turner
|30:12
|2-7
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|4
|7
|Sims
|28:06
|3-13
|3-4
|1-4
|4
|2
|9
|Carleton
|21:00
|3-7
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|7
|Milic
|12:05
|3-5
|1-1
|4-6
|1
|3
|7
|Achonwa
|10:55
|1-1
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|3
|Totals
|200:00
|31-79
|8-11
|13-37
|23
|17
|74
Percentages: FG .392, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Turner 1-2, Shepard 1-3, Carleton 1-4, Powers 1-6, Sims 0-2, Banham 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Carleton, Fowles, Sims).
Turnovers: 17 (Shepard 4, Banham 3, Powers 3, Turner 3, Milic 2, Sims 2).
Steals: 9 (Powers 4, Carleton 3, Fowles, Milic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stewart
|25:58
|6-14
|3-3
|2-8
|3
|3
|17
|Williams
|17:46
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|5
|Magbegor
|22:52
|3-7
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|2
|8
|Bird
|21:36
|3-6
|2-2
|0-2
|9
|1
|11
|Loyd
|22:06
|6-12
|4-4
|0-3
|2
|3
|17
|Lavender
|22:37
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|9
|Talbot
|22:14
|4-6
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|11
|January
|18:58
|1-3
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|1
|4
|Prince
|17:20
|5-6
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|13
|Gray
|8:33
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|35-66
|15-15
|4-29
|26
|17
|97
Percentages: FG .530, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Prince 3-3, Bird 3-4, Stewart 2-5, Lavender 1-2, Talbot 1-2, Williams 1-2, Loyd 1-4, Magbegor 0-1, January 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (January 3, Talbot 2, Williams 2, Bird).
Turnovers: 14 (Bird 3, January 3, Lavender 2, Loyd 2, Gray, Magbegor, Talbot, Williams).
Steals: 14 (Bird 2, Loyd 2, Magbegor 2, Prince 2, Stewart 2, Gray, January, Lavender, Talbot).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Minnesota
|20
|21
|14
|19
|—
|74
|Seattle
|18
|23
|34
|22
|—
|97
A_12,904 (15,354). T_1:48.
