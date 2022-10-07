BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.206.2893447201426000
Suárez.500.500412100200000
Rodríguez.333.600321000001000
Raleigh.250.250411001202000
Haniger.250.250401100000000
Frazier.250.250401000000000
France.200.200501000000000
Santana.000.000400000002000
Kelenic.000.000400000001000
Crawford.000.500200000020000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals100.001109.0700007
L.Castillo100.001107.1600005
Muñoz000.001001.2100002

