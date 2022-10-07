|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.206
|.289
|34
|4
|7
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez
|.333
|.600
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|France
|.200
|.200
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santana
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kelenic
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford
|.000
|.500
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|L.Castillo
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|7.1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Muñoz
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.