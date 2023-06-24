Orioles second. Austin Hays called out on strikes. Gunnar Henderson singles to center field. Aaron Hicks flies out to center field to Julio Rodriguez. Ramon Urias walks. Adam Frazier singles to right field. Ramon Urias out at home. Gunnar Henderson scores.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 1, Mariners 0.
Mariners third. Cal Raleigh flies out to shallow left field to Austin Hays. Mike Ford homers to right field. Kolten Wong grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Ryan O'Hearn. J.P. Crawford homers to right field. Julio Rodriguez singles to shallow left field. Ty France strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 2, Orioles 1.
Orioles third. Cedric Mullins walks. Adley Rutschman grounds out to shortstop. Cedric Mullins out at second. Anthony Santander homers to center field. Ryan O'Hearn singles to right field. Austin Hays flies out to left center field to Jarred Kelenic.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 2, Orioles 2.
Orioles fifth. Adam Frazier singles to right field. Cedric Mullins strikes out swinging. Adley Rutschman walks. Anthony Santander singles to shallow right field, tagged out at second, Teoscar Hernandez to Eugenio Suarez to J.P. Crawford. Adley Rutschman to third. Adam Frazier scores. Ryan O'Hearn grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Brash to Ty France.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 3, Mariners 2.
Mariners sixth. Julio Rodriguez homers to center field. Ty France lines out to shortstop to Gunnar Henderson. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Jarred Kelenic walks. Eugenio Suarez called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 3, Orioles 3.
Orioles sixth. Austin Hays grounds out to shortstop, Eugenio Suarez to Ty France. Gunnar Henderson grounds out to second base, Kolten Wong to Ty France. Aaron Hicks homers to center field. Ramon Urias walks. Adam Frazier strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 4, Mariners 3.
Mariners ninth. Eugenio Suarez flies out to right center field to Aaron Hicks. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging. Mike Ford homers to center field. Kolten Wong strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Orioles 4.
Orioles tenth. Adley Rutschman flies out to center field to Julio Rodriguez. Ryan McKenna homers to right field. Cedric Mullins scores.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 6, Mariners 4.
