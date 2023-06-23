Mariners second. Cal Raleigh singles to right field. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Kolten Wong singles to shallow center field. Cal Raleigh to third. Tom Murphy out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Aaron Hicks. Cal Raleigh scores. Jose Caballero singles to center field. Kolten Wong to third. Jarred Kelenic walks. Jose Caballero to second. Julio Rodriguez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mariners 1, Orioles 0.
Mariners third. Ty France walks. Teoscar Hernandez singles to center field. Ty France to third. Cal Raleigh flies out to shallow left field to Jorge Mateo. Eugenio Suarez singles to left center field. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Ty France scores. Kolten Wong out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Austin Hays. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Tom Murphy homers to center field. Eugenio Suarez scores. Jose Caballero walks. Jarred Kelenic called out on strikes.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 5, Orioles 0.
Mariners fourth. Julio Rodriguez grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Mateo to Ryan O'Hearn. Ty France strikes out swinging. Teoscar Hernandez homers to center field. Cal Raleigh flies out to center field to Aaron Hicks.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 6, Orioles 0.
Orioles seventh. Adley Rutschman strikes out swinging. Anthony Santander homers to center field. Ryan O'Hearn flies out to deep center field to Julio Rodriguez. Austin Hays grounds out to shortstop, Jose Caballero to Ty France.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 6, Orioles 1.
Mariners eighth. Eugenio Suarez doubles to deep left field. Kolten Wong grounds out to first base, Ryan O'Hearn to Keegan Akin. Eugenio Suarez to third. Tom Murphy lines out to right field to Anthony Santander. Jose Caballero walks. Jarred Kelenic singles to left field. Jose Caballero to third. Eugenio Suarez scores. Julio Rodriguez singles to right field. Jarred Kelenic to third. Jose Caballero scores. Ty France singles to left field. Julio Rodriguez to second. Jarred Kelenic scores. Teoscar Hernandez singles to center field. Ty France to third. Julio Rodriguez scores. Cal Raleigh singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Ty France scores. Throwing error by Aaron Hicks. Eugenio Suarez singles to center field. Cal Raleigh scores. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Kolten Wong flies out to third base to Ramon Urias.
7 runs, 7 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Mariners 13, Orioles 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.