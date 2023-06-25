Mariners second. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Jarred Kelenic grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Ryan O'Hearn. Eugenio Suarez doubles to deep left center field. Cal Raleigh homers to right field. Eugenio Suarez scores. Mike Ford strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 2, Orioles 0.
Orioles third. Jorge Mateo doubles to left field. Anthony Bemboom pops out to Eugenio Suarez. Cedric Mullins flies out to left center field to Julio Rodriguez. Anthony Santander homers to right field. Jorge Mateo scores. Gunnar Henderson grounds out to second base, Jose Caballero to Ty France.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 2, Orioles 2.
Orioles fifth. Adam Frazier grounds out to second base, Jose Caballero to Ty France. Jorge Mateo walks. Anthony Bemboom singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Jorge Mateo scores. Fielding error by Jose Caballero. Cedric Mullins lines out to left field to Jarred Kelenic. Anthony Santander flies out to deep right field to Teoscar Hernandez.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Orioles 3, Mariners 2.
