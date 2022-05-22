Red sox second. Trevor Story grounds out to third base, Eugenio Suarez to Ty France. Franchy Cordero grounds out to first base, Ty France to Logan Gilbert. Christian Arroyo homers to left field. Jackie Bradley Jr. flies out to deep right field to Taylor Trammell.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 1, Mariners 0.
Red sox third. Bobby Dalbec grounds out to shortstop, Adam Frazier to Ty France. Kevin Plawecki singles to shallow right field. Kike Hernandez doubles to deep center field. Kevin Plawecki to third. Rafael Devers is intentionally walked. Xander Bogaerts out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Taylor Trammell. Kike Hernandez to third. Kevin Plawecki scores. Trevor Story walks. Rafael Devers to second. Franchy Cordero lines out to first base to Ty France.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Red sox 2, Mariners 0.
Mariners sixth. Taylor Trammell walks. Adam Frazier homers to right field. Taylor Trammell scores. Ty France lines out to deep center field to Kike Hernandez. J.P. Crawford flies out to center field to Kike Hernandez. Julio Rodriguez strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 2, Red sox 2.
Red sox sixth. Trevor Story homers to center field. Franchy Cordero grounds out to second base, J.P. Crawford to Ty France. Christian Arroyo grounds out to shallow infield, Eugenio Suarez to Ty France. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 3, Mariners 2.
Mariners ninth. Julio Rodriguez lines out to deep right field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Jesse Winker grounds out to shallow right field, Trevor Story to Bobby Dalbec. Eugenio Suarez homers to center field. Sam Haggerty flies out to left field to Franchy Cordero.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 3, Red sox 3.
Mariners tenth. Luis Torrens pinch-hitting for Cal Raleigh. Luis Torrens grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Bobby Dalbec. Dylan Moore singles to right field. Sam Haggerty to third. Adam Frazier singles to center field. Dylan Moore to second. Sam Haggerty scores. Ty France strikes out swinging. J.P. Crawford strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 4, Red sox 3.
Red sox tenth. Christian Vazquez pinch-hitting for Kevin Plawecki. Christian Vazquez singles to right field. Bobby Dalbec to third. Kike Hernandez singles to shallow right field. Christian Vazquez to second. Bobby Dalbec scores. Rafael Devers singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Kike Hernandez to third. Christian Vazquez out at home. Xander Bogaerts is intentionally walked. Trevor Story flies out to shallow right field to Dylan Moore. Franchy Cordero homers to right field. Xander Bogaerts scores. Rafael Devers scores. Kike Hernandez scores.
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 8, Mariners 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.