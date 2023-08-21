Mariners first. J.P. Crawford walks. Eugenio Suarez walks. J.P. Crawford to second. Ty France singles to left field. Eugenio Suarez to second. J.P. Crawford to third. Ty France to second. Eugenio Suarez to third. J.P. Crawford scores. Cal Raleigh doubles to deep right field. Ty France scores. Eugenio Suarez scores. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Dominic Canzone flies out to deep center field to Luis Robert Jr.. Cal Raleigh to third. Cade Marlowe walks. Throwing error by Yasmani Grandal. Cade Marlowe steals second. Cal Raleigh scores. Mike Ford walks. Josh Rojas singles to right field. Mike Ford to third. Cade Marlowe scores. Fielding error by Oscar Colas. J.P. Crawford grounds out to second base, Lenyn Sosa to Gavin Sheets.
5 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 5, White sox 0.
White sox first. Elvis Andrus doubles to right field. Andrew Benintendi strikes out swinging. Luis Robert Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Eugenio Suarez to Ty France. Eloy Jimenez doubles to deep left field. Elvis Andrus scores. Yoan Moncada lines out to center field to Cade Marlowe.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 5, White sox 1.
Mariners fifth. Cal Raleigh homers to right field. Teoscar Hernandez homers to left field. Dominic Canzone grounds out to shallow infield, Gavin Sheets to Tanner Banks. Cade Marlowe flies out to right center field to Oscar Colas. Mike Ford flies out to deep center field to Luis Robert Jr..
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 7, White sox 1.
Mariners sixth. Josh Rojas doubles to left field. J.P. Crawford called out on strikes. Eugenio Suarez singles to center field. Josh Rojas to third. Ty France hit by pitch. Eugenio Suarez to second. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging. Teoscar Hernandez singles to deep right field. Ty France to third. Eugenio Suarez scores. Josh Rojas scores. Dominic Canzone flies out to left field to Andrew Benintendi.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 9, White sox 1.
Mariners eighth. J.P. Crawford walks. Jose Caballero hit by pitch. J.P. Crawford to second. Ty France reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jose Caballero out at second. J.P. Crawford to third. Cal Raleigh homers to right field. Ty France scores. J.P. Crawford scores. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out on a foul tip. Dominic Canzone homers to right field. Cade Marlowe singles to center field. Mike Ford flies out to shallow left field to Andrew Benintendi.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 13, White sox 1.
Mariners ninth. Josh Rojas singles to deep center field. J.P. Crawford grounds out to shallow infield, Gavin Sheets to Lane Ramsey. Josh Rojas to second. Jose Caballero singles to deep left center field. Josh Rojas scores. Ty France pops out to shallow infield to Zach Remillard. Brian O'Keefe pinch-hitting for Cal Raleigh. Brian O'Keefe strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 14, White sox 1.
White sox ninth. Gavin Sheets strikes out swinging. Yasmani Grandal called out on strikes. Oscar Colas doubles to deep left field. Lenyn Sosa reaches on error to third base, advances to 2nd. Oscar Colas scores. Throwing error by Josh Rojas. Elvis Andrus called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Mariners 14, White sox 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.