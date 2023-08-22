White sox first. Andrew Benintendi walks. Yoan Moncada pops out to shortstop to J.P. Crawford. Luis Robert Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Andrew Benintendi out at second. Eloy Jimenez singles to right field. Luis Robert Jr. to third. Andrew Vaughn singles to left field. Eloy Jimenez to second. Luis Robert Jr. scores. Yasmani Grandal strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 1, Mariners 0.
Mariners second. Teoscar Hernandez singles to right center field. Cade Marlowe strikes out swinging. Dominic Canzone singles to right field. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Mike Ford singles to right field. Dominic Canzone to second. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Josh Rojas flies out to deep right center field to Luis Robert Jr.. Dominic Canzone to third. J.P. Crawford singles to left field. Mike Ford to second. Dominic Canzone scores. Eugenio Suarez flies out to center field to Luis Robert Jr..
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 2, White sox 1.
Mariners fourth. Cade Marlowe grounds out to shallow infield, Andrew Vaughn to Mike Clevinger. Dominic Canzone pops out to shallow left field to Yoan Moncada. Mike Ford walks. Josh Rojas homers to right field. Mike Ford scores. J.P. Crawford flies out to deep center field to Luis Robert Jr..
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 4, White sox 1.
Mariners sixth. Mike Ford hit by pitch. Josh Rojas reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Mike Ford out at second. J.P. Crawford walks. Josh Rojas to second. Eugenio Suarez walks. J.P. Crawford to second. Josh Rojas to third. Ty France singles to shallow infield. Eugenio Suarez to second. J.P. Crawford to third. Josh Rojas scores. Cal Raleigh out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Oscar Colas. Eugenio Suarez to third. J.P. Crawford scores. Teoscar Hernandez flies out to shallow right field to Oscar Colas.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 6, White sox 1.
White sox sixth. Andrew Vaughn singles to right field. Yasmani Grandal singles to right field. Andrew Vaughn to third. Elvis Andrus grounds out to shallow infield. Yasmani Grandal out at second. Andrew Vaughn scores. Oscar Colas strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 6, White sox 2.
White sox ninth. Oscar Colas strikes out swinging. Lenyn Sosa strikes out swinging. Andrew Benintendi homers to right field. Yoan Moncada singles to right center field. Luis Robert Jr. strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 6, White sox 3.
