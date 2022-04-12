Mariners second. Abraham Toro pops out to shallow infield to Reese McGuire. Eugenio Suarez homers to left field. Jarred Kelenic strikes out on a foul tip. Luis Torrens grounds out to shortstop, Tim Anderson to Jose Abreu.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 1, White sox 0.
White sox third. Leury Garcia grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Ty France. Josh Harrison walks. Reese McGuire singles to right field. Josh Harrison to third. Tim Anderson reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Reese McGuire to second. Josh Harrison scores. Fielding error by J.P. Crawford. Luis Robert lines out to shortstop to J.P. Crawford. Reese McGuire doubled off second.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Mariners 1, White sox 1.
White sox sixth. Tim Anderson grounds out to third base, Abraham Toro to Ty France. Luis Robert homers to center field. Jose Abreu singles to left center field. Yasmani Grandal strikes out swinging. Eloy Jimenez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 2, Mariners 1.
White sox eighth. Luis Robert walks. Jose Abreu walks. Yasmani Grandal pops out to shallow infield to Abraham Toro. Eloy Jimenez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jose Abreu out at second. Luis Robert scores. Adam Engel strikes out swinging.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 3, Mariners 1.
Mariners ninth. Luis Torrens strikes out swinging. J.P. Crawford singles to shallow infield. Adam Frazier strikes out swinging. Ty France singles to right field. J.P. Crawford to second. Jesse Winker singles to shallow center field. Dylan Moore to second. J.P. Crawford scores. Mitch Haniger strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 3, Mariners 2.
