Mariners first. Julio Rodriguez singles to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Amed Rosario. Jesse Winker strikes out swinging. Ty France doubles to deep left field. Julio Rodriguez scores. Mitch Haniger flies out to right field to Oscar Gonzalez. Eugenio Suarez called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Mariners 1, Guardians 0.
Guardians first. Steven Kwan grounds out to shortstop, Eugenio Suarez to Ty France. Amed Rosario pops out to Ty France. Jose Ramirez singles to shallow right field. Josh Naylor doubles to deep center field. Jose Ramirez scores. Oscar Gonzalez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 1, Guardians 1.
Mariners third. Taylor Trammell flies out to deep right field to Oscar Gonzalez. Julio Rodriguez homers to center field. Jesse Winker walks. Ty France grounds out to shortstop. Jesse Winker out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 2, Guardians 1.
Mariners fourth. Mitch Haniger singles to deep left field. Eugenio Suarez singles to left field. Mitch Haniger to second. Adam Frazier hit by pitch. Eugenio Suarez to second. Mitch Haniger to third. J.P. Crawford grounds out to shortstop. Adam Frazier out at second. Eugenio Suarez to third. Mitch Haniger scores. Curt Casali strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 3, Guardians 1.
Guardians seventh. Andres Gimenez walks. Tyler Freeman grounds out to shallow infield, J.P. Crawford to Ty France. Andres Gimenez to third. Austin Hedges singles to shallow infield. Andres Gimenez scores. Myles Straw grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Ty France. Ernie Clement to second. Steven Kwan strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 3, Guardians 2.
Guardians eighth. Amed Rosario singles to left field. Jose Ramirez strikes out swinging. Amed Rosario steals second, advances to third. Fielding error by Eugenio Suarez. Josh Naylor grounds out to shallow infield, Erik Swanson to Ty France. Oscar Gonzalez singles to left field. Amed Rosario scores. Andres Gimenez flies out to center field to Sam Haggerty.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Mariners 3, Guardians 3.
Mariners eleventh. Adam Frazier lines out to right field to Oscar Gonzalez. J.P. Crawford singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Eugenio Suarez scores. Cal Raleigh homers to center field. J.P. Crawford scores. Abraham Toro grounds out to shallow infield, Amed Rosario to Josh Naylor. Julio Rodriguez singles to right field. Jesse Winker reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Julio Rodriguez out at second.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 6, Guardians 3.
