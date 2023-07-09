Mariners fourth. Julio Rodriguez reaches on error. Fielding error by Jeremy Pena. Ty France hit by pitch. Teoscar Hernandez doubles to center field. Ty France to third. Julio Rodriguez scores. Eugenio Suarez strikes out on a foul tip. Jarred Kelenic doubles to right center field. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Ty France scores. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging. Mike Ford grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Jose Abreu.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Mariners 3, Astros 0.
Astros sixth. Martin Maldonado homers to right field. Mauricio Dubon strikes out swinging. Alex Bregman flies out to deep center field to Julio Rodriguez. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 3, Astros 1.
