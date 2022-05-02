Astros fourth. Yordan Alvarez homers to right field. Yuli Gurriel doubles. Kyle Tucker lines out to center field to Julio Rodriguez. Chas McCormick grounds out to shallow infield, Abraham Toro to Ty France. Jeremy Pena pops out to second base to Ty France.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 1, Mariners 0.
Astros sixth. Kyle Tucker singles to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Adam Frazier. Chas McCormick flies out to deep right field to Jarred Kelenic. Kyle Tucker to third. Jeremy Pena homers to left field. Kyle Tucker scores. Martin Maldonado grounds out to third base, Abraham Toro to Ty France. Jose Altuve grounds out to shortstop, Abraham Toro to Ty France.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Astros 3, Mariners 0.
