Mariners second. Ty France singles to shallow center field. Abraham Toro reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Ty France out at second. Jarred Kelenic homers to right field. Abraham Toro scores. Luis Torrens lines out to right field to Kyle Isbel. Jake Fraley doubles to deep right field. Cal Raleigh grounds out to second base, Whit Merrifield to Hunter Dozier.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 2, Royals 0.
Mariners fourth. Ty France hit by pitch. Abraham Toro reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Ty France out at second. Jarred Kelenic homers to center field. Abraham Toro scores. Luis Torrens singles to center field. Jake Fraley strikes out swinging. Cal Raleigh grounds out to shallow right field, Whit Merrifield to Hunter Dozier.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 4, Royals 0.
Royals sixth. Hanser Alberto flies out to right center field to Jarred Kelenic. Whit Merrifield singles to right field. Nicky Lopez grounds out to shallow right field, Abraham Toro to Ty France. Whit Merrifield to second. Salvador Perez walks. Andrew Benintendi singles to shallow left field. Salvador Perez to second. Whit Merrifield scores. Carlos Santana walks. Andrew Benintendi to second. Salvador Perez to third. Michael A. Taylor called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mariners 4, Royals 1.
Mariners seventh. Luis Torrens walks. Jake Fraley singles to right field. Luis Torrens to third. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging. J.P. Crawford reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jake Fraley out at second. Luis Torrens scores. Mitch Haniger grounds out to second base, Whit Merrifield to Hunter Dozier.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 5, Royals 1.
Royals seventh. Hunter Dozier homers to right field. Kyle Isbel singles to left center field. Hanser Alberto hit by pitch. Kyle Isbel to second. Whit Merrifield lines out to center field to Jarred Kelenic. Nicky Lopez flies out to deep left field to Jake Fraley. Salvador Perez lines out to center field to Jarred Kelenic.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 5, Royals 2.
Mariners eighth. Kyle Seager singles to right field. Ty France walks. Kyle Seager to second. Abraham Toro strikes out on a foul tip. Jarred Kelenic strikes out swinging. Luis Torrens singles to right field. Ty France out at third. Kyle Seager scores.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 6, Royals 2.