Mariners fourth. Eugenio Suarez homers to left field. Ty France homers to left field. Cal Raleigh walks. Teoscar Hernandez homers to center field. Cal Raleigh scores. Dominic Canzone reaches on error. Fielding error by Jordan Lyles. Mike Ford grounds out to first base to Salvador Perez. Dominic Canzone to third. Jose Caballero doubles to left field. Dominic Canzone scores. Josh Rojas homers to right field. Jose Caballero scores. Julio Rodriguez strikes out swinging. Eugenio Suarez called out on strikes.
7 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Mariners 7, Royals 0.
Royals fifth. MJ Melendez singles to right field. Freddy Fermin lines out to right field to Teoscar Hernandez. Matt Beaty singles to shallow right field. MJ Melendez to second. Drew Waters flies out to left field to Dominic Canzone. Kyle Isbel singles to shortstop. Matt Beaty to second. MJ Melendez to third. Maikel Garcia singles to left field. Kyle Isbel to second. Matt Beaty to third. MJ Melendez scores. Bobby Witt Jr. homers to center field. Maikel Garcia scores. Kyle Isbel scores. Matt Beaty scores. Michael Massey flies out to deep right center field to Teoscar Hernandez.
5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 7, Royals 5.
Mariners seventh. Eugenio Suarez walks. Ty France flies out to left field to MJ Melendez. Cal Raleigh lines out to center field to Kyle Isbel. Teoscar Hernandez doubles to deep center field. Eugenio Suarez scores. Dominic Canzone walks. Dylan Moore pinch-hitting for Mike Ford. Dylan Moore strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 8, Royals 5.
Royals ninth. Nelson Velazquez reaches on error. Throwing error by Josh Rojas. Drew Waters flies out to left center field to Dominic Canzone. Samad Taylor walks. Nelson Velazquez to second. Maikel Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Rojas to Ty France. Samad Taylor to second. Nelson Velazquez to third. Bobby Witt Jr. walks. Michael Massey singles to center field. Bobby Witt Jr. to second. Samad Taylor scores. Nelson Velazquez scores. Salvador Perez singles to left field. Dairon Blanco out at third. Bobby Witt Jr. scores.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Mariners 8, Royals 8.
Mariners tenth. Jose Caballero hit by pitch. Sam Haggerty pinch-hitting for Josh Rojas. Sam Haggerty out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Tucker Davidson to Samad Taylor. Jose Caballero to second. Cade Marlowe to third. Julio Rodriguez is intentionally walked. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Ty France singles to shallow center field. Julio Rodriguez to second. Jose Caballero scores. Cade Marlowe scores. Cal Raleigh grounds out to shortstop, Bobby Witt Jr. to Salvador Perez.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 10, Royals 8.
