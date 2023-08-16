Mariners first. Julio Rodriguez doubles to center field. Eugenio Suarez grounds out to shortstop, Bobby Witt Jr. to Matt Beaty. Julio Rodriguez to third. Ty France singles to left field. Julio Rodriguez scores. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Cal Raleigh homers to right field. Ty France scores. Cade Marlowe strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 3, Royals 0.
Royals first. Maikel Garcia doubles to deep right center field. Bobby Witt Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Rojas to Ty France. Maikel Garcia to third. Michael Massey out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Teoscar Hernandez. Maikel Garcia scores. Salvador Perez singles to deep center field. MJ Melendez singles to left field. Salvador Perez to second. Matt Beaty pops out to shallow infield to Eugenio Suarez.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 3, Royals 1.
Mariners second. Dominic Canzone lines out to deep center field to Drew Waters. Jose Caballero doubles to right field. Josh Rojas walks. Julio Rodriguez singles to right field. Josh Rojas to third. Jose Caballero scores. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Ty France hit by pitch. Julio Rodriguez to second. Teoscar Hernandez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Josh Rojas out at home.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mariners 4, Royals 1.
Royals second. Drew Waters triples to deep right field. Nelson Velazquez pops out to shallow right field to Josh Rojas. Kyle Isbel out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Cade Marlowe. Drew Waters scores. Maikel Garcia strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Royals 2.
Royals third. Bobby Witt Jr. flies out to Teoscar Hernandez. Michael Massey flies out to deep left field to Cade Marlowe. Salvador Perez singles to left field. MJ Melendez doubles to deep left center field. Salvador Perez scores. Matt Beaty flies out to deep left field to Cade Marlowe.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 4, Royals 3.
Royals sixth. MJ Melendez singles to right field. Matt Beaty singles to center field. MJ Melendez to third. Drew Waters walks. Matt Beaty to second. Nelson Velazquez grounds out to shortstop. Drew Waters out at second. Matt Beaty to third. MJ Melendez scores. Kyle Isbel pops out to Eugenio Suarez.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 4, Royals 4.
Mariners eighth. Dylan Moore reaches on error. Fielding error by Maikel Garcia. Julio Rodriguez strikes out swinging. Eugenio Suarez singles to left field. Dylan Moore to third. Ty France walks. Eugenio Suarez to second. Teoscar Hernandez out on a sacrifice fly to Nelson Velazquez. Ty France to second. Eugenio Suarez to third. Dylan Moore scores. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Mariners 5, Royals 4.
Mariners ninth. Cade Marlowe pops out to shallow infield to Maikel Garcia. Sam Haggerty singles to left field. Jose Caballero singles to left field. Sam Haggerty to second. Dylan Moore lines out to right field to Dairon Blanco. Sam Haggerty to third. Julio Rodriguez singles to right field. Jose Caballero out at third. Sam Haggerty scores.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 6, Royals 4.
Royals ninth. Nelson Velazquez homers to left field. Kyle Isbel flies out to deep left field to Cade Marlowe. Maikel Garcia called out on strikes. Bobby Witt Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Brash to Ty France.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 6, Royals 5.
