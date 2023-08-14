Royals first. Maikel Garcia singles to shallow right field. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to shallow infield. Maikel Garcia to second. Michael Massey out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Logan Gilbert to Ty France. Bobby Witt Jr. to second. Maikel Garcia to third. Salvador Perez homers to center field. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Maikel Garcia scores. MJ Melendez strikes out swinging. Nelson Velazquez strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 3, Mariners 0.
Royals fifth. Maikel Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Dylan Moore to Ty France. Bobby Witt Jr. homers to right field. Michael Massey singles to shallow right field. Salvador Perez grounds out to shallow infield. Michael Massey out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 4, Mariners 0.
Royals sixth. MJ Melendez grounds out to shortstop, Dylan Moore to Ty France. Nelson Velazquez grounds out to shortstop, Dylan Moore to Ty France. Matt Duffy pinch-hitting for Matt Beaty. Matt Duffy walks. Drew Waters singles to shallow right field. Matt Duffy to second. Kyle Isbel singles to shallow infield. Drew Waters to second. Matt Duffy to third. Maikel Garcia walks. Kyle Isbel to second. Drew Waters to third. Matt Duffy scores. Bobby Witt Jr. flies out to right center field to Julio Rodriguez.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Royals 5, Mariners 0.
Mariners eighth. Cade Marlowe flies out to left field to Dairon Blanco. Mike Ford doubles to deep right center field. Dylan Moore hit by pitch. Josh Rojas singles to center field. Dylan Moore to second. Mike Ford to third. Julio Rodriguez doubles to deep left field. Josh Rojas scores. Dylan Moore scores. Mike Ford scores. Eugenio Suarez singles to left field. Julio Rodriguez scores. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging. Dominic Canzone strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 5, Mariners 4.
Mariners ninth. Ty France walks. Teoscar Hernandez pinch-hitting for Cade Marlowe. Teoscar Hernandez reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jose Caballero out at second. Sam Haggerty pinch-hitting for Mike Ford. Sam Haggerty walks. Teoscar Hernandez to second. Dylan Moore lines out to deep left field to Dairon Blanco. Josh Rojas singles to center field. Sam Haggerty to third. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Julio Rodriguez singles to left field. Josh Rojas to second. Sam Haggerty scores. Eugenio Suarez walks. Julio Rodriguez to second. Josh Rojas to third. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mariners 6, Royals 5.
Royals ninth. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to shallow center field. Michael Massey singles to right field. Bobby Witt Jr. to third. Salvador Perez out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Julio Rodriguez. Samad Taylor to third. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Dairon Blanco reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Samad Taylor scores.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 7, Mariners 6.
