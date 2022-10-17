THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022
Seattle Kraken
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|10
|Matty Beniers
|3
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|95
|Andre Burakovsky
|3
|1
|3
|4
|-2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|D
|4
|Justin Schultz
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|F
|17
|Jaden Schwartz
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|10
|.200
|F
|22
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|D
|29
|Vince Dunn
|3
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|3
|Will Borgen
|3
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|9
|Ryan Donato
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|7
|Jordan Eberle
|3
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|6
|Adam Larsson
|3
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|19
|Jared McCann
|3
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|D
|28
|Carson Soucy
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|13
|Brandon Tanev
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.167
|F
|21
|Alexander Wennberg
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|F
|67
|Morgan Geekie
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|37
|Yanni Gourde
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|25
|Karson Kuhlman
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|24
|Jamie Oleksiak
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|51
|Shane Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|3
|10
|16
|26
|-4
|38
|5
|1
|1
|103
|.097
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|3
|11
|18
|29
|2
|40
|5
|0
|2
|84
|.131
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Philipp Grubauer
|2
|80
|3.7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|33
|0.848
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Martin Jones
|2
|100
|3.6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|51
|0.882
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|3
|180
|3.67
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|84
|.869
|10
|16
|38
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|3
|180
|3.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|9
|102
|.903
|11
|18
|40
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.