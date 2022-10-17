THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022

Seattle Kraken

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F10Matty Beniers3134-100007.143
F95Andre Burakovsky3134-201009.111
D4Justin Schultz3123100006.167
F17Jaden Schwartz32131020010.200
F22Oliver Bjorkstrand31122010015.067
D29Vince Dunn3022-220004.000
D3Will Borgen3011-270001.000
F9Ryan Donato3011180005.000
F7Jordan Eberle3011-100005.000
D6Adam Larsson3101-100109.111
F19Jared McCann3101-301006.167
D28Carson Soucy3011260003.000
F13Brandon Tanev3101020016.167
F21Alexander Wennberg3101120004.250
F67Morgan Geekie2000000001.000
F37Yanni Gourde3000070007.000
F25Karson Kuhlman3000000004.000
D24Jamie Oleksiak3000040001.000
F51Shane Wright1000000000.000
TEAM TOTALS3101626-438511103.097
OPPONENT TOTALS311182924050284.131
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
31Philipp Grubauer2803.700105330.848000
30Martin Jones21003.611006510.882000
TEAM TOTALS31803.6711101184.869101638
OPPONENT TOTALS31803.021009102.903111840

