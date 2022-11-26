THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, NOV. 26, 2022

Seattle Kraken

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F95Andre Burakovsky2071320-3830155.127
F7Jordan Eberle2061016-1810141.146
F10Matty Beniers206915-3010134.176
F17Jaden Schwartz207714-6440145.156
D29Vince Dunn2039127800030.100
F19Jared McCann1775120020036.194
D4Justin Schultz20391221600132.094
F37Yanni Gourde1929118901034.059
F13Brandon Tanev20471113600232.125
F22Oliver Bjorkstrand2028101210059.034
F67Morgan Geekie17459131100314.286
F91Daniel Sprong133696220021.143
F21Alexander Wennberg203582610029.103
D24Jamie Oleksiak1643721600010.400
D3Will Borgen2023511500115.133
F9Ryan Donato1732581200025.120
D6Adam Larsson20235161501031.065
D28Carson Soucy2014552500022.045
F25Karson Kuhlman101123000113.077
F51Shane Wright7011420001.000
D8Cale Fleury3000100004.000
D23Gustav Olofsson1000100002.000
TEAM TOTALS20701191898017115212585.120
OPPONENT TOTALS205693149-891811738543.103
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
30Martin Jones168922.4910421373940.906000
31Philipp Grubauer52503.351110141080.87000
35Joey Daccord1604.010004400.9000
TEAM TOTALS2012102.751253155542.89770119171
OPPONENT TOTALS2012103.38102166581.8805693181

