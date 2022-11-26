THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, NOV. 26, 2022
Seattle Kraken
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|95
|Andre Burakovsky
|20
|7
|13
|20
|-3
|8
|3
|0
|1
|55
|.127
|F
|7
|Jordan Eberle
|20
|6
|10
|16
|-1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|41
|.146
|F
|10
|Matty Beniers
|20
|6
|9
|15
|-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|.176
|F
|17
|Jaden Schwartz
|20
|7
|7
|14
|-6
|4
|4
|0
|1
|45
|.156
|D
|29
|Vince Dunn
|20
|3
|9
|12
|7
|8
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.100
|F
|19
|Jared McCann
|17
|7
|5
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|36
|.194
|D
|4
|Justin Schultz
|20
|3
|9
|12
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|32
|.094
|F
|37
|Yanni Gourde
|19
|2
|9
|11
|8
|9
|0
|1
|0
|34
|.059
|F
|13
|Brandon Tanev
|20
|4
|7
|11
|13
|6
|0
|0
|2
|32
|.125
|F
|22
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|20
|2
|8
|10
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|59
|.034
|F
|67
|Morgan Geekie
|17
|4
|5
|9
|13
|11
|0
|0
|3
|14
|.286
|F
|91
|Daniel Sprong
|13
|3
|6
|9
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|21
|.143
|F
|21
|Alexander Wennberg
|20
|3
|5
|8
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|29
|.103
|D
|24
|Jamie Oleksiak
|16
|4
|3
|7
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.400
|D
|3
|Will Borgen
|20
|2
|3
|5
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|15
|.133
|F
|9
|Ryan Donato
|17
|3
|2
|5
|8
|12
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.120
|D
|6
|Adam Larsson
|20
|2
|3
|5
|16
|15
|0
|1
|0
|31
|.065
|D
|28
|Carson Soucy
|20
|1
|4
|5
|5
|25
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|F
|25
|Karson Kuhlman
|10
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|.077
|F
|51
|Shane Wright
|7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|8
|Cale Fleury
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|23
|Gustav Olofsson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|20
|70
|119
|189
|80
|171
|15
|2
|12
|585
|.120
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|20
|56
|93
|149
|-89
|181
|17
|3
|8
|543
|.103
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|30
|Martin Jones
|16
|892
|2.49
|10
|4
|2
|1
|37
|394
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Philipp Grubauer
|5
|250
|3.35
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|108
|0.87
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Joey Daccord
|1
|60
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|40
|0.9
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|20
|1210
|2.75
|12
|5
|3
|1
|55
|542
|.897
|70
|119
|171
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|20
|1210
|3.3
|8
|10
|2
|1
|66
|581
|.880
|56
|93
|181
