THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, DEC. 26, 2022

Seattle Kraken

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F95Andre Burakovsky32101828-91240279.127
F10Matty Beniers321114255230263.175
F7Jordan Eberle328172571210272.111
F19Jared McCann29166227620161.262
F37Yanni Gourde314151973401054.074
F91Daniel Sprong251091911430253.189
D29Vince Dunn3241418102000051.078
D4Justin Schultz303141752200146.065
F17Jaden Schwartz318917-10850163.127
F22Oliver Bjorkstrand32412161410086.047
F13Brandon Tanev3251116151700250.100
F21Alexander Wennberg326915-3620043.140
F67Morgan Geekie264913161600324.167
D6Adam Larsson323912132701050.060
D3Will Borgen32281051900128.071
F9Ryan Donato28731081600048.146
D28Carson Soucy32268103300036.056
D24Jamie Oleksiak2543733300015.267
F20Karson Kuhlman141233000113.077
F51Shane Wright8112420004.250
D8Cale Fleury6000-100005.000
D23Gustav Olofsson3000100006.000
TEAM TOTALS3211318930210829321218950.119
OPPONENT TOTALS32103178281-11928532313884.117
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
30Martin Jones2312822.9914531645700.888000
31Philipp Grubauer115823.293510322710.882000
35Joey Daccord1604.010004400.9000
TEAM TOTALS3219373.13181041100881.883113189293
OPPONENT TOTALS3219373.34141441107944.881103178285

