THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, DEC. 26, 2022
Seattle Kraken
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|95
|Andre Burakovsky
|32
|10
|18
|28
|-9
|12
|4
|0
|2
|79
|.127
|F
|10
|Matty Beniers
|32
|11
|14
|25
|5
|2
|3
|0
|2
|63
|.175
|F
|7
|Jordan Eberle
|32
|8
|17
|25
|7
|12
|1
|0
|2
|72
|.111
|F
|19
|Jared McCann
|29
|16
|6
|22
|7
|6
|2
|0
|1
|61
|.262
|F
|37
|Yanni Gourde
|31
|4
|15
|19
|7
|34
|0
|1
|0
|54
|.074
|F
|91
|Daniel Sprong
|25
|10
|9
|19
|11
|4
|3
|0
|2
|53
|.189
|D
|29
|Vince Dunn
|32
|4
|14
|18
|10
|20
|0
|0
|0
|51
|.078
|D
|4
|Justin Schultz
|30
|3
|14
|17
|5
|22
|0
|0
|1
|46
|.065
|F
|17
|Jaden Schwartz
|31
|8
|9
|17
|-10
|8
|5
|0
|1
|63
|.127
|F
|22
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|32
|4
|12
|16
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|86
|.047
|F
|13
|Brandon Tanev
|32
|5
|11
|16
|15
|17
|0
|0
|2
|50
|.100
|F
|21
|Alexander Wennberg
|32
|6
|9
|15
|-3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|43
|.140
|F
|67
|Morgan Geekie
|26
|4
|9
|13
|16
|16
|0
|0
|3
|24
|.167
|D
|6
|Adam Larsson
|32
|3
|9
|12
|13
|27
|0
|1
|0
|50
|.060
|D
|3
|Will Borgen
|32
|2
|8
|10
|5
|19
|0
|0
|1
|28
|.071
|F
|9
|Ryan Donato
|28
|7
|3
|10
|8
|16
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.146
|D
|28
|Carson Soucy
|32
|2
|6
|8
|10
|33
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.056
|D
|24
|Jamie Oleksiak
|25
|4
|3
|7
|3
|33
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.267
|F
|20
|Karson Kuhlman
|14
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|.077
|F
|51
|Shane Wright
|8
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|D
|8
|Cale Fleury
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|23
|Gustav Olofsson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|32
|113
|189
|302
|108
|293
|21
|2
|18
|950
|.119
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|32
|103
|178
|281
|-119
|285
|32
|3
|13
|884
|.117
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|30
|Martin Jones
|23
|1282
|2.99
|14
|5
|3
|1
|64
|570
|0.888
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Philipp Grubauer
|11
|582
|3.29
|3
|5
|1
|0
|32
|271
|0.882
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Joey Daccord
|1
|60
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|40
|0.9
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|32
|1937
|3.13
|18
|10
|4
|1
|100
|881
|.883
|113
|189
|293
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|32
|1937
|3.34
|14
|14
|4
|1
|107
|944
|.881
|103
|178
|285
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.