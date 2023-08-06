Mariners third. Tom Murphy strikes out swinging. Dylan Moore doubles to deep right center field. Jose Caballero grounds out to shortstop, Luis Rengifo to C.J. Cron. J.P. Crawford walks. Julio Rodriguez doubles to deep left field. J.P. Crawford scores. Dylan Moore scores. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 2, Angels 0.
Angels third. Hunter Renfroe flies out to right field to Teoscar Hernandez. Randal Grichuk homers to center field. Chad Wallach grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Ty France. Luis Rengifo grounds out to second base, Jose Caballero to Ty France.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 2, Angels 1.
Mariners eighth. J.P. Crawford flies out to deep left center field to Mickey Moniak. Julio Rodriguez singles to shortstop. Eugenio Suarez walks. Julio Rodriguez to second. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Ty France singles to right field. Eugenio Suarez out at third. Julio Rodriguez scores.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 3, Angels 1.
Angels ninth. Luis Rengifo grounds out to second base, Jose Caballero to Ty France. Shohei Ohtani strikes out swinging. C.J. Cron walks. Mike Moustakas singles to right field. C.J. Cron to second. Brandon Drury doubles to deep left field. Andrew Velazquez to third. C.J. Cron scores. Mickey Moniak is intentionally walked. Hunter Renfroe strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mariners 3, Angels 2.
