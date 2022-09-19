Mariners first. J.P. Crawford singles to center field. Mitch Haniger strikes out swinging. Ty France doubles to deep left field. J.P. Crawford scores. Carlos Santana grounds out to shortstop, Livan Soto to Mike Ford. Ty France to third. Dylan Moore strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 1, Angels 0.
Mariners fifth. Adam Frazier grounds out to first base to Mike Ford. Curt Casali walks. J.P. Crawford strikes out swinging. Mitch Haniger singles to shallow left field. Curt Casali to second. Ty France hit by pitch. Mitch Haniger to second. Curt Casali to third. Carlos Santana homers to left field. Ty France scores. Mitch Haniger scores. Curt Casali scores. Dylan Moore singles to right center field.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 5, Angels 0.
Angels sixth. Luis Rengifo flies out to deep right center field to Mitch Haniger. Shohei Ohtani doubles. Matt Duffy doubles to deep center field. Shohei Ohtani to third. Taylor Ward out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Dylan Moore. Matt Duffy to third. Shohei Ohtani scores. Matt Thaiss strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 5, Angels 1.
Mariners seventh. J.P. Crawford hit by pitch. Mitch Haniger walks. J.P. Crawford to second. Ty France homers to center field. Mitch Haniger scores. J.P. Crawford scores. Carlos Santana called out on strikes. Dylan Moore strikes out swinging. Sam Haggerty grounds out to first base to Mike Ford.
3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 8, Angels 1.
Mariners ninth. Carlos Santana homers to center field. Jake Lamb strikes out swinging. Sam Haggerty strikes out swinging. Abraham Toro grounds out to second base, Michael Stefanic to Mike Ford.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 9, Angels 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.