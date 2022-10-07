BATTING SUMMARY
Seattle
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|1
|34
|4
|7
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|6
|.206
|Suárez 3b
|1
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|Rodríguez cf
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Raleigh c
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Haniger rf
|1
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Frazier 2b
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|France 1b
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Santana dh
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Kelenic lf
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Crawford ss
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
Toronto
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|1
|33
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.212
|Springer cf
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Chapman 3b
|1
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Merrifield 2b
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Kirk c
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bichette ss
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Tapia lf
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Jansen dh
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Hernández rf
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
PITCHING SUMMARY
Seattle
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|L.Castillo
|1
|0
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Muñoz
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Toronto
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Cimber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|García
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Mayza
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pop
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Richards
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Manoah
|1
|0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.35
SCORE BY INNINGS
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Seattle
|300
|010
|000
|—
|4
LOB_Toronto 9, Seattle 15. 2B_Chapman, Suárez, Haniger. HR_Raleigh. RBIs_Suárez 2, Raleigh 2.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Lance Barrett; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, Roberto Ortiz; Left, Andy Fletcher.
T_Game 1 at Toronto, 3:01.
A_Game 1 at Toronto, 47402.
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
