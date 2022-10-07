BATTING SUMMARY

Seattle

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals13447201426.206
Suárez 3b1412100200.500
Rodríguez cf1321000001.333
Raleigh c1411001202.250
Haniger rf1401100000.250
Frazier 2b1401000000.250
France 1b1501000000.200
Santana dh1400000002.000
Kelenic lf1400000001.000
Crawford ss1200000020.000

Toronto

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals13307100007.212
Springer cf1302000000.667
Chapman 3b1402100001.500
Merrifield 2b1301000000.333
Kirk c1401000001.250
Bichette ss1401000000.250
Tapia lf1400000001.000
Jansen dh1300000002.000
Hernández rf1400000001.000
Guerrero Jr. 1b1400000001.000

PITCHING SUMMARY

Seattle

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
L.Castillo1071-360005101000.00
Muñoz1012-310002010000.00

Toronto

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
Cimber1002-300000000000.00
García1001-310000000000.00
Mayza10100000000000.00
Pop1001-320001000000.00
Richards10100011000000.00
Manoah1052-344414200106.35

SCORE BY INNINGS

Toronto0000000000
Seattle3000100004

LOB_Toronto 9, Seattle 15. 2B_Chapman, Suárez, Haniger. HR_Raleigh. RBIs_Suárez 2, Raleigh 2.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Lance Barrett; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, Roberto Ortiz; Left, Andy Fletcher.

T_Game 1 at Toronto, 3:01.

A_Game 1 at Toronto, 47402.

