Mariners third. Dylan Moore homers to left field. Abraham Toro grounds out to shallow infield, Brian Anderson to Jesus Aguilar. Ty France grounds out to shallow left field, Brian Anderson to Jesus Aguilar. Jesse Winker pops out to third base to Brian Anderson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 1, Marlins 0.
Marlins fifth. Brian Anderson doubles to deep left field. Miguel Rojas flies out to deep right field to Dylan Moore. Brian Anderson to third. Bryan De La Cruz singles to left field. Brian Anderson scores. Payton Henry walks. Bryan De La Cruz to second. Jon Berti singles to right center field. Payton Henry to second. Bryan De La Cruz scores. Jesus Aguilar strikes out swinging. Jorge Soler walks. Jon Berti to second. Payton Henry to third. Garrett Cooper walks. Jorge Soler to second. Jon Berti to third. Payton Henry scores. Avisail Garcia strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Marlins 3, Mariners 1.
