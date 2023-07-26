Mariners first. Julio Rodriguez doubles to deep right field. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Teoscar Hernandez singles to center field. Julio Rodriguez scores. Mike Ford called out on strikes. Ty France strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 1, Twins 0.
Mariners second. Tom Murphy grounds out to shallow infield, Edouard Julien to Joey Gallo. Cade Marlowe flies out to right field to Matt Wallner. Dylan Moore homers to left field. Kolten Wong flies out to right center field to Matt Wallner.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 2, Twins 0.
Mariners third. Julio Rodriguez homers to left field. Eugenio Suarez walks. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Mike Ford strikes out swinging. Ty France grounds out to first base, Edouard Julien to Joey Gallo.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 3, Twins 0.
Twins third. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging. Christian Vazquez homers to left field. Carlos Correa flies out to right center field to Julio Rodriguez. Edouard Julien homers to left field. Max Kepler flies out to shallow center field to Julio Rodriguez.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 3, Twins 2.
Mariners fourth. Tom Murphy doubles to deep right center field. Cade Marlowe walks. Dylan Moore singles to left field. Cade Marlowe to second. Tom Murphy to third. Kolten Wong singles to right field. Dylan Moore to second. Cade Marlowe to third. Tom Murphy scores. Julio Rodriguez strikes out swinging. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Teoscar Hernandez flies out to right field to Matt Wallner.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mariners 4, Twins 2.
Twins fourth. Matt Wallner homers to center field. Willi Castro strikes out swinging. Trevor Larnach flies out to deep center field to Julio Rodriguez. Kyle Farmer singles to right field. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 4, Twins 3.
Mariners fifth. Mike Ford strikes out swinging. Ty France walks. Tom Murphy grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Farmer to Joey Gallo. Ty France to second. Cade Marlowe walks. Dylan Moore homers to center field. Cade Marlowe scores. Ty France scores. Kolten Wong flies out to deep left field to Trevor Larnach.
3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 7, Twins 3.
Mariners sixth. Julio Rodriguez doubles to center field. Eugenio Suarez singles to deep right field. Julio Rodriguez scores. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Mike Ford grounds out to first base. Eugenio Suarez out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 8, Twins 3.
Twins sixth. Max Kepler flies out to shallow center field to Julio Rodriguez. Matt Wallner homers to left field. Willi Castro flies out to left center field to Julio Rodriguez. Trevor Larnach doubles to deep right field. Kyle Farmer singles to center field. Trevor Larnach scores. Joey Gallo doubles to deep right field. Kyle Farmer scores. Christian Vazquez singles to right field. Joey Gallo scores. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 8, Twins 7.
