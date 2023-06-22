Mariners first. Jarred Kelenic called out on strikes. Julio Rodriguez singles to shallow left field. Ty France hit by pitch. Julio Rodriguez to second. Teoscar Hernandez singles to deep center field. Ty France to second. Julio Rodriguez scores. Cal Raleigh singles to deep right field. Teoscar Hernandez to second. Ty France to third. Eugenio Suarez doubles to deep left field. Cal Raleigh to third. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Ty France scores. Mike Ford out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Giancarlo Stanton. Cal Raleigh scores. Jose Caballero pops out to shallow left field to Anthony Volpe.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 4, Yankees 0.
Mariners second. Kolten Wong homers to right field. Jarred Kelenic strikes out swinging. Julio Rodriguez grounds out to shortstop, Anthony Volpe to Anthony Rizzo. Ty France homers to center field. Teoscar Hernandez called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 6, Yankees 0.
Mariners third. Cal Raleigh pops out to shallow infield to Josh Donaldson. Eugenio Suarez walks. Mike Ford reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 3rd. Eugenio Suarez scores. Fielding errors by Josh Donaldson, Domingo German. Jose Caballero out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Harrison Bader. Mike Ford scores. Kolten Wong walks. Jarred Kelenic reaches on error. Kolten Wong to third. Fielding error by Anthony Rizzo. Julio Rodriguez grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Donaldson to Anthony Rizzo.
2 runs, 0 hits, 3 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 8, Yankees 0.
Mariners fourth. Ty France strikes out swinging. Teoscar Hernandez homers to center field. Cal Raleigh homers to right field. Eugenio Suarez singles to shallow infield. Mike Ford strikes out swinging. Jose Caballero strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 10, Yankees 0.
Yankees ninth. Anthony Rizzo walks. Oswaldo Cabrera flies out to right center field to Jarred Kelenic. Isiah Kiner-Falefa homers to left field. Anthony Rizzo scores. Billy McKinney singles to first base. Harrison Bader lines out to left field to Dylan Moore. Kyle Higashioka strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 10, Yankees 2.
