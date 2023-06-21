Yankees third. Anthony Volpe walks. Jake Bauers homers to center field. Anthony Volpe scores. Gleyber Torres called out on strikes. Willie Calhoun singles to left center field. Anthony Rizzo pops out to third base to Eugenio Suarez. Josh Donaldson strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 2, Mariners 0.
Yankees fourth. Harrison Bader flies out to right field to Teoscar Hernandez. Billy McKinney homers to right field. Kyle Higashioka lines out to deep right center field to Julio Rodriguez. Anthony Volpe pops out to shallow center field to Kolten Wong.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 3, Mariners 0.
Yankees seventh. Kyle Higashioka pops out to shallow infield to Jose Caballero. Anthony Volpe homers to left field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa pinch-hitting for Jake Bauers. Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounds out to shortstop, Jose Caballero to Ty France. Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 4, Mariners 0.
Mariners eighth. Cal Raleigh grounds out to shortstop, Anthony Volpe to Anthony Rizzo. AJ Pollock pinch-hitting for Mike Ford. AJ Pollock grounds out to shortstop, Anthony Volpe to Anthony Rizzo. Dylan Moore pinch-hitting for Kolten Wong. Dylan Moore homers to left field. Jose Caballero strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 4, Mariners 1.
Mariners ninth. Julio Rodriguez walks. Ty France singles to shallow left field. Julio Rodriguez to second. Teoscar Hernandez flies out to deep center field to Harrison Bader. Julio Rodriguez to third. Jarred Kelenic out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Harrison Bader. Julio Rodriguez scores. Eugenio Suarez called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 4, Mariners 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.