Mariners first. J.P. Crawford doubles to deep center field. Ty France lines out to right field to Chad Pinder. Julio Rodriguez doubles to deep center field. J.P. Crawford scores. Jesse Winker grounds out to shallow infield, Nick Allen to Stephen Vogt. Julio Rodriguez to third. Eugenio Suarez walks. Taylor Trammell grounds out to shallow right field to Stephen Vogt.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 1, Athletics 0.
Mariners second. Justin Upton flies out to left field to Seth Brown. Adam Frazier grounds out to shallow infield, Jonah Bride to Stephen Vogt. Cal Raleigh homers to center field. J.P. Crawford strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 2, Athletics 0.
Mariners third. Ty France singles to center field. Julio Rodriguez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Ty France out at second. Jesse Winker singles to right field. Julio Rodriguez scores. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Taylor Trammell doubles to right field. Jesse Winker to third. Justin Upton walks. Adam Frazier strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mariners 3, Athletics 0.
Mariners fifth. Julio Rodriguez singles to right center field. Jesse Winker homers to center field. Julio Rodriguez scores. Eugenio Suarez singles to deep left field. Taylor Trammell doubles to deep right field. Eugenio Suarez to third. Justin Upton called out on strikes. Adam Frazier reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Eugenio Suarez scores. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging. J.P. Crawford doubles to deep center field. Adam Frazier scores. Taylor Trammell scores. Ty France strikes out swinging.
5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 8, Athletics 0.
Mariners seventh. Adam Frazier flies out to left field to Seth Brown. Cal Raleigh walks. Abraham Toro pinch-hitting for J.P. Crawford. Abraham Toro singles to right field. Cal Raleigh to second. Kevin Padlo pinch-hitting for Ty France. Kevin Padlo doubles to center field. Abraham Toro to third. Cal Raleigh scores. Dylan Moore pinch-hitting for Julio Rodriguez. Dylan Moore grounds out to shallow infield, Jonah Bride to Stephen Vogt. Jesse Winker strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 9, Athletics 0.
