Statistics after 13 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Smith42830671.534338.02255.881.954106.8
Dallas100.000.000.01100.000
TEAM42930671.331748.0255.892.154105.6
OPPONENTS42127465.128377.28194.5112.68190.8

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Walker1386494.774t9
Penny573466.141t2
Smith552634.8241
Dallas241044.3160
Homer18693.8160
T.Jones8162.070
Eskridge2105.060
Goodwin252.570
Dickson2-18-9.0-80
TEAM30614444.774t12
OPPONENTS42420864.986t18

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Metcalf7286912.1546
Lockett7189612.640t8
Fant3738210.3512
Dissly323179.938t3
Goodwin2537715.1384
Walker191166.1230
Parkinson1519412.9361
Homer1213211.0271
Dallas7426.0100
Eskridge7588.3160
Penny4164.060
T.Jones3186.090
Hart11515.0150
Treadwell111.010
TEAM306343311.25425
OPPONENTS274306311.28119

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Woolen6477.840t1
Diggs23919.5240
Barton2115.5100
Neal11313.0130
TEAM1111010.040t1
OPPONENTS915617.3311

SACKSNO.
Nwosu9.0
Taylor5.0
Ford3.0
Jefferson3.0
Barton2.0
Harris2.0
Irvin2.0
Mafe2.0
Woods2.0
Brooks1.0
Bryant1.0
Neal1.0
TEAM34.0
OPPONENTS34.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Dickson45221049.145.115680
TEAM45221049.145.115680
OPPONENTS41201149.045.013730

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Dallas80587.3190
Lockett1077.070
Crawford1000.000
TEAM100656.5190
OPPONENTS2501425.7210

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Igwebuike310434.7500
Dallas1227022.5300
Eskridge715021.4290
TEAM2252423.8500
OPPONENTS3264020.0330

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Blount001
Blythe010
Brooks001
Crawford100
Cross010
Dallas110
Dickson100
Dissly001
M.Jackson002
J.Jones001
Lockett200
Metcalf200
Nwosu001
Penny100
Smith610
Taylor001
Woolen102
TEAM15410
OPPONENTS231210

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM81100561050342
OPPONENTS6511951936334

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Myers000036372425560108
Walker990000000054
Lockett808000000048
Metcalf606000000036
Goodwin404000000024
Dissly303000000018
Fant202000000012
M.Jackson200000000012
Penny220000000012
Homer10100000006
Parkinson10100000006
Smith11000000006
Woolen10000000006
TEAM401225036372425560312
OPPONENTS391819132352024561296

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Myers0/06/69/104/45/5
TEAM0/06/69/104/45/5
OPPONENTS0/04/57/76/63/6

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you