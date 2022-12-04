Statistics after 12 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Smith39228572.731698.08225.661.554108.7
Dallas100.000.000.01100.000
TEAM39328572.529338.06225.671.854107.4
OPPONENTS39726065.527327.41184.5112.88191.1

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Walker1386494.774t9
Penny573466.141t2
Smith522434.7241
Dallas241044.3160
Homer9434.870
T.Jones7142.070
Eskridge2105.060
Goodwin177.070
Dickson2-18-9.0-80
TEAM29213984.874t12
OPPONENTS37818634.986t16

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Metcalf6779811.9545
Lockett6683612.740t7
Fant3738210.3512
Dissly302979.938t3
Goodwin2028214.123t3
Walker191166.1230
Parkinson1418413.1361
Homer1012412.4271
Dallas7426.0100
Eskridge7588.3160
Penny4164.060
T.Jones2189.090
Hart11515.0150
Treadwell111.010
TEAM285316911.15422
OPPONENTS260294311.38118

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Woolen6477.840t1
Diggs23919.5240
Barton2115.5100
Neal11313.0130
TEAM1111010.040t1
OPPONENTS710515.030t1

SACKSNO.
Nwosu9.0
Taylor4.0
Ford3.0
Jefferson3.0
Barton2.0
Harris2.0
Mafe2.0
Woods2.0
Brooks1.0
Bryant1.0
Irvin1.0
Neal1.0
TEAM32.0
OPPONENTS31.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Dickson41203349.645.515680
TEAM41203349.645.515680
OPPONENTS39190448.845.113730

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Dallas80587.3190
Lockett1077.070
Crawford1000.000
TEAM100656.5190
OPPONENTS2201265.7210

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Dallas1227022.5300
Eskridge715021.4290
TEAM1942022.1300
OPPONENTS3161619.9330

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Blount001
Blythe010
Brooks001
Crawford100
Cross010
Dallas110
Dickson100
Dissly001
M.Jackson002
J.Jones001
Lockett200
Metcalf200
Nwosu001
Penny100
Smith610
Taylor001
Woolen102
TEAM15410
OPPONENTS221110

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM818653980318
OPPONENTS5510951836304

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Myers000033342324560102
Walker990000000054
Lockett707000000042
Metcalf505000000030
Dissly303000000018
Goodwin303000000018
Fant202000000012
M.Jackson200000000012
Penny220000000012
Homer10100000006
Parkinson10100000006
Smith11000000006
Woolen10000000006
TEAM371222033342324560291
OPPONENTS361618129321721561269

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Myers0/05/59/104/45/5
TEAM0/05/59/104/45/5
OPPONENTS0/04/55/55/53/6

