Statistics after 10 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Smith
|316
|230
|72.8
|2474
|7.83
|17
|5.4
|4
|1.3
|54
|108.0
|Dallas
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|1
|100.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|317
|230
|72.6
|2278
|7.8
|17
|5.4
|5
|1.6
|54
|106.4
|OPPONENTS
|335
|221
|66.0
|2291
|7.37
|15
|4.5
|7
|2.1
|81
|94.0
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Walker
|121
|587
|4.9
|74t
|7
|Penny
|57
|346
|6.1
|41t
|2
|Smith
|45
|218
|4.8
|24
|1
|Dallas
|13
|65
|5.0
|16
|0
|Homer
|7
|35
|5.0
|7
|0
|Eskridge
|2
|10
|5.0
|6
|0
|Dickson
|2
|-18
|-9.0
|-8
|0
|TEAM
|247
|1243
|5.0
|74t
|10
|OPPONENTS
|305
|1409
|4.6
|60t
|12
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Lockett
|54
|640
|11.9
|40t
|5
|Metcalf
|48
|581
|12.1
|54
|4
|Fant
|30
|306
|10.2
|51
|1
|Dissly
|26
|258
|9.9
|38t
|3
|Walker
|18
|103
|5.7
|23
|0
|Goodwin
|16
|217
|13.6
|23t
|3
|Parkinson
|13
|172
|13.2
|36
|1
|Homer
|8
|79
|9.9
|22
|0
|Eskridge
|7
|58
|8.3
|16
|0
|Dallas
|5
|29
|5.8
|10
|0
|Penny
|4
|16
|4.0
|6
|0
|Hart
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|TEAM
|230
|2474
|10.8
|54
|17
|OPPONENTS
|221
|2470
|11.2
|81
|15
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Woolen
|5
|47
|9.4
|40t
|1
|Neal
|1
|13
|13.0
|13
|0
|Barton
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|7
|61
|8.7
|40t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|5
|81
|16.2
|30t
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Nwosu
|7.0
|Jefferson
|3.0
|Taylor
|3.0
|Barton
|2.0
|Ford
|2.0
|Harris
|2.0
|Mafe
|2.0
|Woods
|2.0
|Bryant
|1.0
|Irvin
|1.0
|Neal
|1.0
|TEAM
|27.0
|OPPONENTS
|24.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Dickson
|35
|1730
|49.4
|45.2
|13
|68
|0
|TEAM
|35
|1730
|49.4
|45.2
|13
|68
|0
|OPPONENTS
|34
|1649
|48.5
|44.5
|10
|73
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Lockett
|1
|0
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Dallas
|7
|0
|47
|6.7
|19
|0
|Crawford
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|9
|0
|54
|6.0
|19
|0
|OPPONENTS
|17
|0
|107
|6.3
|21
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Dallas
|10
|218
|21.8
|30
|0
|Eskridge
|7
|150
|21.4
|29
|0
|TEAM
|17
|368
|21.6
|30
|0
|OPPONENTS
|27
|526
|19.5
|29
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Blount
|0
|0
|1
|Blythe
|0
|1
|0
|Brooks
|0
|0
|1
|Crawford
|1
|0
|0
|Cross
|0
|1
|0
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|Dickson
|1
|0
|0
|Dissly
|0
|0
|1
|M.Jackson
|0
|0
|2
|J.Jones
|0
|0
|1
|Lockett
|2
|0
|0
|Metcalf
|2
|0
|0
|Nwosu
|0
|0
|1
|Penny
|1
|0
|0
|Smith
|4
|1
|0
|Taylor
|0
|0
|1
|Woolen
|1
|0
|2
|TEAM
|13
|4
|10
|OPPONENTS
|20
|9
|8
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|64
|69
|43
|81
|0
|257
|OPPONENTS
|38
|89
|48
|66
|0
|241
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Myers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|20
|56
|0
|83
|Walker
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Lockett
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Metcalf
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Dissly
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Goodwin
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|M.Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Penny
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Fant
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Parkinson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Woolen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|30
|10
|17
|0
|19
|20
|56
|0
|237
|OPPONENTS
|29
|12
|15
|1
|12
|15
|56
|1
|212
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Myers
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|8/
|9
|3/
|3
|5/
|5
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|8/
|9
|3/
|3
|5/
|5
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|3/
|4
|3/
|3
|4/
|4
|2/
|4
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.