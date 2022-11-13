Statistics after 10 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Smith31623072.824747.83175.441.354108.0
Dallas100.000.000.01100.000
TEAM31723072.622787.8175.451.654106.4
OPPONENTS33522166.022917.37154.572.18194.0

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Walker1215874.974t7
Penny573466.141t2
Smith452184.8241
Dallas13655.0160
Homer7355.070
Eskridge2105.060
Dickson2-18-9.0-80
TEAM24712435.074t10
OPPONENTS30514094.660t12

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Lockett5464011.940t5
Metcalf4858112.1544
Fant3030610.2511
Dissly262589.938t3
Walker181035.7230
Goodwin1621713.623t3
Parkinson1317213.2361
Homer8799.9220
Eskridge7588.3160
Dallas5295.8100
Penny4164.060
Hart11515.0150
TEAM230247410.85417
OPPONENTS221247011.28115

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Woolen5479.440t1
Neal11313.0130
Barton111.010
TEAM7618.740t1
OPPONENTS58116.230t1

SACKSNO.
Nwosu7.0
Jefferson3.0
Taylor3.0
Barton2.0
Ford2.0
Harris2.0
Mafe2.0
Woods2.0
Bryant1.0
Irvin1.0
Neal1.0
TEAM27.0
OPPONENTS24.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Dickson35173049.445.213680
TEAM35173049.445.213680
OPPONENTS34164948.544.510730

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Lockett1077.070
Dallas70476.7190
Crawford1000.000
TEAM90546.0190
OPPONENTS1701076.3210

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Dallas1021821.8300
Eskridge715021.4290
TEAM1736821.6300
OPPONENTS2752619.5290

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Blount001
Blythe010
Brooks001
Crawford100
Cross010
Dallas110
Dickson100
Dissly001
M.Jackson002
J.Jones001
Lockett200
Metcalf200
Nwosu001
Penny100
Smith410
Taylor001
Woolen102
TEAM13410
OPPONENTS2098

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM646943810257
OPPONENTS388948660241

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Myers00002627192056083
Walker770000000042
Lockett505000000030
Metcalf404000000024
Dissly303000000018
Goodwin303000000018
M.Jackson200000000012
Penny220000000012
Fant10100000006
Parkinson10100000006
Smith11000000006
Woolen10000000006
TEAM301017026271920560237
OPPONENTS291215123261215561212

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Myers0/03/38/93/35/5
TEAM0/03/38/93/35/5
OPPONENTS0/03/43/34/42/4

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

