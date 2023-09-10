Rays first. Yandy Diaz singles to center field. Brandon Lowe walks. Yandy Diaz to second. Harold Ramirez doubles to right center field. Brandon Lowe scores. Yandy Diaz scores. Josh Lowe doubles to right field. Harold Ramirez scores. Jose Siri strikes out swinging. Luke Raley hit by pitch. Osleivis Basabe grounds out to shortstop. Luke Raley out at second.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Mariners 0.
Rays third. Josh Lowe doubles to left center field. Jose Siri singles to shallow infield. Josh Lowe to third. Luke Raley doubles to deep right field. Jose Siri scores. Josh Lowe scores. Osleivis Basabe strikes out swinging. Jonathan Aranda strikes out swinging. Christian Bethancourt strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Mariners 0.
Mariners fourth. Teoscar Hernandez singles to shortstop. Eugenio Suarez strikes out on a foul tip. Mike Ford singles to right center field. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Ty France lines out to center field to Jose Siri. Josh Rojas singles to right field. Mike Ford to second. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Sam Haggerty singles to center field. Josh Rojas to second. Mike Ford scores. J.P. Crawford called out on strikes.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 5, Mariners 2.
Mariners fifth. Julio Rodriguez singles to shallow left field. Cal Raleigh singles to left field. Julio Rodriguez to second. Teoscar Hernandez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Cal Raleigh out at second. Julio Rodriguez to third. Eugenio Suarez out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Jose Siri. Julio Rodriguez scores. Mike Ford strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Mariners 3.
Rays sixth. Osleivis Basabe doubles to left field. Jonathan Aranda grounds out to shallow right field to Ty France. Osleivis Basabe to third. Christian Bethancourt singles to left field. Osleivis Basabe scores. Yandy Diaz strikes out swinging. Brandon Lowe strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 6, Mariners 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.